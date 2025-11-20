Insurrection Video Stars' Coordinated Response to Stephen Miller

'Why to Never Invite Gavin Newsom': Fire Breaks Out at COP30 Climate Change...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 2:20 PM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

So a group of Democrat politicians got together to release one of those super-annoying 2016 Obama era Hollywood quick-cut videos. But instead of Aaron Paul or Courtney Cox haranguing you, it's a call for military servicemembers to disobey orders over Trump's use of the military. It's dressed up with unsubstantiated claims and hyperbolic rhetoric.

Stephen Miller Tweeted this out.

Facing fierce backlash, they doubled down. You have to give them credit, they're going to ride this to the bitter end.

Brett covers this one in detail.

sNoWfLaKe! Good stuff there, Rep. Crow. Handled like a man with great wisdom and reverence for the Constitution. You can see him get skewered for this stunt here.

NO KINGS! Yawn.

UPDATE:

As of this writing, the back and forth has escalated. One of our esteemed colleagues will cover it soon.

