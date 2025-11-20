Insurrection Video Stars' Coordinated Response to Stephen Miller

So a group of Democrat politicians got together to release one of those super-annoying 2016 Obama era Hollywood quick-cut videos. But instead of Aaron Paul or Courtney Cox haranguing you, it's a call for military servicemembers to disobey orders over Trump's use of the military. It's dressed up with unsubstantiated claims and hyperbolic rhetoric.

Stephen Miller Tweeted this out.

Democrat lawmakers are now openly calling for insurrection. https://t.co/HwJB9nGFXA — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 18, 2025

Facing fierce backlash, they doubled down. You have to give them credit, they're going to ride this to the bitter end.

I got shot at serving our country in combat, and I was there when your boss sent a violent mob to attack the Capitol. I know the difference between defending our Constitution and an insurrection, even if you don’t. https://t.co/d2QKHVpKTB — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) November 19, 2025

Brett covers this one in detail.

Oh no, we triggered Snowflake Stephen!



The President is trampling on the Constitution.



Stop politicizing our troops.



Stop illegal military strikes.



Stop pitting our servicemembers against the American people. https://t.co/6r4AAy8l43 — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) November 18, 2025

sNoWfLaKe! Good stuff there, Rep. Crow. Handled like a man with great wisdom and reverence for the Constitution. You can see him get skewered for this stunt here.

This is the law. Passed down from our Founding Fathers, to ensure our military upholds its oath to the Constitution — not a king. Given you’re directing much of a military policy, you should buff up on the Uniformed Code of Military Justice. https://t.co/X64Qnzb5br — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 19, 2025

NO KINGS! Yawn.

UPDATE:

Earlier this morning, President Trump threatened me and a group of service and veteran Members of Congress with arrest, trial, and death by hanging.



Here’s my response: pic.twitter.com/jIZYrQTlP7 — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 20, 2025

As of this writing, the back and forth has escalated. One of our esteemed colleagues will cover it soon.

