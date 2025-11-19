Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders'

Gov. Greg Abbott Welcomes Threatened Lawsuit From CAIR Designating It a Terrorist Organiza...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

As our own Aaron Walker reported on Tuesday, several members of Congress shot a video directed toward members of the military, urging them to refuse illegal orders from the Trump administration. On Wednesday, Fox News' Martha MacCallum angered Rep. Jason Crow, who appears in the video and asked MacCallum, "You don't think [officers] can handle reminders about their legal obligations?"

Here's that "reminder" one more time:

This editor still doesn't understand how the Naval battle cry "Don't give up the ship!" applies to their message.

Stephen Miller was not impressed.

That caught the attention of Sen. Mark Kelly, who appears prominently in the video:

Sorry, but anyone who claims the riots at the Capitol were an "insurrection" immediately loses credibility.

Joey Jones knows a thing or two about combat.

Which illegal orders are they suggesting that members of the military should have disobeyed, or are they just playing pretend?

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

