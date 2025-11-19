Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders'

As our own Aaron Walker reported on Tuesday, several members of Congress shot a video directed toward members of the military, urging them to refuse illegal orders from the Trump administration. On Wednesday, Fox News' Martha MacCallum angered Rep. Jason Crow, who appears in the video and asked MacCallum, "You don't think [officers] can handle reminders about their legal obligations?"

Here's that "reminder" one more time:

BREAKING: Elected Democrats just released a video encouraging members of the military to commit treason and DEFY orders from Trump and Hegseth pic.twitter.com/Sm4calnccR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2025

This editor still doesn't understand how the Naval battle cry "Don't give up the ship!" applies to their message.

Stephen Miller was not impressed.

Democrat lawmakers are now openly calling for insurrection. https://t.co/HwJB9nGFXA — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 18, 2025

That caught the attention of Sen. Mark Kelly, who appears prominently in the video:

I got shot at serving our country in combat, and I was there when your boss sent a violent mob to attack the Capitol. I know the difference between defending our Constitution and an insurrection, even if you don’t. https://t.co/d2QKHVpKTB — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) November 19, 2025

Sorry, but anyone who claims the riots at the Capitol were an "insurrection" immediately loses credibility.

Sounds like the bluster of someone just caught openly calling for a military insurrection! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 19, 2025

You got shot at? While moving a few hundred mph in your plane?



Man. Must’ve been real scary… https://t.co/RLwho8l6ZV — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 19, 2025

If you compare Jan 6th to your experience in combat, then you’ve never been in combat. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 19, 2025

You're an unserious person, Mark — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) November 19, 2025

You’re wrong on this Mark. Very, very disappointed in you. — Sasha Banichek (@sasha_banichek) November 19, 2025

You disgrace your service with your dishonor and lies. — Rebourn (@TheRealRebourn) November 19, 2025

In the Navy? I was also in the Navy. Thank you for your service. What battles were you involved in where you got shot at? — Fatesblind (@Fatesblind) November 19, 2025

Oh, cool. We're back to making up stuff that didn't happen. I love this game. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) November 19, 2025

Joey Jones knows a thing or two about combat.

No shit, swear to God, there I was. Knee deep in hand grenade pins and shell casings at 20,000 feet... — Someone Important (@justimportant2) November 19, 2025

When and where Kelly? — Blue (@emantk7) November 19, 2025

Just like Hillary Clinton was under sniper fire — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) November 19, 2025

Brian Williams got 'shot at' also — hjl (@pi31415) November 19, 2025

Seditious fool. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 19, 2025

Which illegal orders are they suggesting that members of the military should have disobeyed, or are they just playing pretend?

