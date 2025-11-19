Martha MacCallum Challenges Dem Calling for Military to Defy 'Illegal' Trump Orders and Comes Up Empty

As we told you yesterday, there's an attempted insurrection happening amongst the Democrats. At least, that's how it would be reported if Republicans were calling on members of the military and intel communities to defy presidential orders they deemed "illegal."

Here's the video that's going around:

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

Ironically there are some former intelligence officials in that video, and when have we seen any fairly recent examples of anybody from that community lying to us? Well, except 51 ex members on intel of course.

One of those Democrats is Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, who was challenged by Fox News' Martha MacCallum and seemed to come up empty as to any actual illegal orders the military or others should defy.

🔥 NEW: Fox News’ Martha MacCallum CALLS OUT Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) in FIERY live interview



MARTHA: "You are talking about ILLUSIONS and not actual policy—Are they talking about not allowing boats carrying drugs to make it to the United States?"



CROW: "Here is a novel idea.… pic.twitter.com/TZca86iYhq — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 19, 2025

Just imagine the Democrat reaction of a bunch of Republicans put out a similar call to the military when President Autopen was in office.

WOW — Dem Rep who put out a video instructing the military NOT to obey the President In Chief's commands...yells at @marthamaccallum for questioning his corrupt motive.



Dem: "YOU DON'T THINK [OFFICERS] CAN HANDLE REMINDERS ABOUT THEIR LEGAL OBLIGATIONS?"



TDS on full display.🤡 pic.twitter.com/LCmQD7A4ZG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2025

Keep in mind the kinds of TDS-addled folks who would like the U.S. military to rebel against Trump are people like Mark Milley, who apparently thought "patriotism" was speaking with CCP generals and promising to tip them off as to any questionable Trump decisions regarding China.

Brit Hume added this:

Good for Martha. The Dems who made the video did not cite a single supposedly illegal Trump order and Crow didn’t either in this interview. https://t.co/SyCDgKmI7J — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 19, 2025

This would be a bigger deal if the president was a Dem and the media weren't pro-lib propagandists.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic madness.

