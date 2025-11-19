CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride...
Martha MacCallum Challenges Dem Calling for Military to Defy 'Illegal' Trump Orders and Comes Up Empty

Doug P. | 5:47 PM on November 19, 2025
Fox News Channel via AP

As we told you yesterday, there's an attempted insurrection happening amongst the Democrats. At least, that's how it would be reported if Republicans were calling on members of the military and intel communities to defy presidential orders they deemed "illegal." 

Here's the video that's going around: 

Ironically there are some former intelligence officials in that video, and when have we seen any fairly recent examples of anybody from that community lying to us? Well, except 51 ex members on intel of course.

One of those Democrats is Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, who was challenged by Fox News' Martha MacCallum and seemed to come up empty as to any actual illegal orders the military or others should defy. 

Just imagine the Democrat reaction of a bunch of Republicans put out a similar call to the military when President Autopen was in office. 

Keep in mind the kinds of TDS-addled folks who would like the U.S. military to rebel against Trump are people like Mark Milley, who apparently thought "patriotism" was speaking with CCP generals and promising to tip them off as to any questionable Trump decisions regarding China. 

Brit Hume added this: 

This would be a bigger deal if the president was a Dem and the media weren't pro-lib propagandists. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic madness. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

