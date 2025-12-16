After Shooting at Hanukkah Event, Bernie Sanders Frets Over Islamophobia
House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrorist Orgs

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 16, 2025

Here's the Democrats hard at work to protect drug smugglers from being blown up before they can get to America's shores. The House Democrats introduced a resolution to prevent President Donald Trump from engaging in hostilities with designated terrorist organizations without their approval.

Advertisement

Rep. Mary Miller reports:

The small print reads:

Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate concurring), That, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution (50 U.S.C. 1544(c)), Congress directs the President to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere, unless authorized by a declaration of war or a specific congressional authrorization for use of military force against such presidentially designated terrorist organization.

Are we reading that correctly? Remove the armed forces from hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere? That's kind of broad, don't you think? It's a great way to protect terrorists, though.

They just don't like the "presidentially designated" part.

As we reported earlier, Republican Tim Burchett met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and said the two proved that everything about the Trump administration’s bombing of Venezuelan narco-terrorist drug boats is legal. So House Democrats want to make it illegal.

***

