House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrorist Orgs

Here's the Democrats hard at work to protect drug smugglers from being blown up before they can get to America's shores. The House Democrats introduced a resolution to prevent President Donald Trump from engaging in hostilities with designated terrorist organizations without their approval.

Rep. Mary Miller reports:

House Democrats introduced a resolution to force the U.S. military to stand down against designated terrorist organizations.



If you need any more clarification on whose side they are on, look no further. https://t.co/ZOaKA2lpit pic.twitter.com/wtUpu2xX2Z — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) December 15, 2025

The small print reads:

Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate concurring), That, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution (50 U.S.C. 1544(c)), Congress directs the President to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere, unless authorized by a declaration of war or a specific congressional authrorization for use of military force against such presidentially designated terrorist organization.

Are we reading that correctly? Remove the armed forces from hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere? That's kind of broad, don't you think? It's a great way to protect terrorists, though.

They just don't like the "presidentially designated" part.

Just in case you were wondering whose side @TheDemocrats are on.



Hint: It isn't America's.https://t.co/kpw5fNO3fo — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) December 16, 2025

What on earth — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) December 16, 2025

FYI any bill which violates the US Constitution on its face (protecting the security of the borders of the US against foreign powers who hate the US) directly violates the Constitution and is automatically null and void according to Marbury v Madison. — Rob Tolp (@RobTolp69) December 16, 2025

WTF? 😂 — Adam Gaertner 🇺🇸 (@veryvirology) December 16, 2025

This itself is a treasonous act. The whole point of individual countries having a military is to protect the country against their enemies.. both foreign and domestic.

I believe we now understand why our Founding Fathers mention domestic enemies @RepMaryMiller — Gigi 🇺🇸 ☘️ (@Gigiluvs2020) December 16, 2025

Thanks for making us aware of their intentions because the media hides it and hinders transparency. — SavAmGrl (@savamgrl) December 15, 2025

The Democrats are trying to get our goats. They know this won't pass. All hell would break out if they let this pass. — Debby Garland (@DebbyLG3) December 16, 2025

They are not the Commander in Chief. They overstep their authority. — Kah T'choo (@DianaMi72200484) December 16, 2025

Trump is Commander and Chief. His military officials agree with the current designations and plans. The Dems little resolution is for show - as is 90% of the dems performative crap. — Bothsidesnow101 (@Bothsidesnow101) December 16, 2025

If they retake the House and the Senate you can expect to see a lot more of this. It looks like they're the only ones in Congress submitting bills for any reason and they're churning them out left and right. — Trump Lovin Mama (@LLannote) December 16, 2025

The Democrats in our country are trying to do exactly what the leadership all throughout Europe is doing. Weakening their nation, allowing foreign invaders in to take over and destroy their nations. This is why we need unity in the Republican Party and the conservative movement. — Backroad Conservative (@RoterdamMatthew) December 16, 2025

The people who imported all the terrorists introduced a bill to help them destroy the country? You don’t say. — Angie on the Gulf (@MAGA_dogmom) December 16, 2025

Trying to be the Commander in Chief now huh? — Greg 🇺🇸 (@gblaire) December 16, 2025

That's a violation of separation of powers.



The left is really quick to point out when they think the right is infringing their agenda.



Where are they when the the left is actually violating separation of powers? — TXJollyRoger☠️ (@TxJollyRoger) December 16, 2025

Protecting cartels is a new low for the @DNC — MI.SmartAss (@MIsm4rt455) December 16, 2025

As we reported earlier, Republican Tim Burchett met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and said the two proved that everything about the Trump administration’s bombing of Venezuelan narco-terrorist drug boats is legal. So House Democrats want to make it illegal.

***

