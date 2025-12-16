Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrorist Boat Blasts

Republican Tim Burchett posted one of his talking-while-walking videos online on Tuesday after meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Burchett says the two proved that everything about the Trump administration’s bombing of Venezuelan narco-terrorist drug boats is legal.

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Tim Burchett was just briefed by Sec. Marco Rubio and SecWar Pete Hegseth — and he CONFIRMED the narco-strikes are 100% LEGAL, saying lawyers are involved every step of the way.



Another narrative BUSTED.



Burchett is a national treasure! pic.twitter.com/5JbuMPa1TN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

Facts matter. Legal authority confirmed, oversight in place, and Americans safer because of it. The fear-mongering narrative just collapsed. — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) December 16, 2025

This is what we need. I'm so sick of everyone trying to start a coup over these orders! — The BubbaDude (@The_Bubbadude) December 16, 2025

The Democrats are lying to protect narco-terrorist. Think about that for a moment — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) December 16, 2025

That’s exactly what they are doing because they’ve painted themselves into a corner of always having to oppose everything President Donald Trump does, no matter how anti-American it makes them look.

.@SecWar on the Venezuelan narcoterrorist strikes: "A highly successful mission to counter designated terrorist organizations... poisoning the American people for far too long. We're proud of what we're doing." pic.twitter.com/YXTAaAMlY9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 16, 2025

Narco terrorists got their due process

At the bottom of the ocean...crispy — Desert (MEGA MAGA) Deplorable (@nayrb_s) December 16, 2025

This is good. Hit these terrorists hard wherever they are. Keep America safe. — AMIRAN 🇮🇱 (@Amiran_Zizovi) December 16, 2025

Indeed. Carry on, crew. Totally fine with all of this.... — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) December 16, 2025

The majority of sane Americans would rather see deadly drugs at the bottom of the ocean instead of flowing into America’s streets.

Meanwhile… on the insane side.

You’d think it’s parody, but it’s not. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

No, it’s not a parody. In the war against drug cartels, the Democrat Party has decided the side of narco-terrorists is where they prefer to be. This explains why their approval numbers are at the bottom of the ocean, along with Venezuela’s deadly boat cargo.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.