Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrorist Boat Blasts

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on December 16, 2025
Republican Tim Burchett posted one of his talking-while-walking videos online on Tuesday after meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Burchett says the two proved that everything about the Trump administration’s bombing of Venezuelan narco-terrorist drug boats is legal.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

That’s exactly what they are doing because they’ve painted themselves into a corner of always having to oppose everything President Donald Trump does, no matter how anti-American it makes them look.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hegseth laid out that the successful drug boat bombings would continue. (WATCH)

The majority of sane Americans would rather see deadly drugs at the bottom of the ocean instead of flowing into America’s streets.

Meanwhile… on the insane side.

No, it’s not a parody. In the war against drug cartels, the Democrat Party has decided the side of narco-terrorists is where they prefer to be. This explains why their approval numbers are at the bottom of the ocean, along with Venezuela’s deadly boat cargo.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

DONALD TRUMP MARCO RUBIO NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH REPUBLICAN PARTY TERRORISM

