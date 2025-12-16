Minneapolis Police Chief Says That Mary and Joseph Themselves Were Considered Outsiders

Wow, we already knew that Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara wasn't going to cooperate with ICE, but now he's literally preaching from the pulpit about his Catholic faith and Christmas and how it reminds him that Mary and Joseph were considered outsiders and forced to sleep in a barn. He then brings down a cadre of community service officers, none of whom look older than 16, and says that they will be delivering food to families who are too afraid to leave their homes. This is not the same police department Minneapolis had in 2020, he says. No kidding.
🚨 JUST IN: The pro-Somali police chief of Minneapolis is being RIPPED for using the Bible to attack ICE agents and defend criminal, illegal aliens— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025
“Mary and Joseph themselves were considered outsiders and forced to stay in a barn.”
This guy is a DISGRACE. He should RESIGN. pic.twitter.com/ARVExEzvpr
This editor is not a religious person, but he's tired of seeing the Holy Family compared to illegal aliens. They weren't.
His whole act is exhausting.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025
He is a total fool— fretbunny (@fretbunny) December 16, 2025
Is he for real?— PsalmsandRiffs57 (@BreakerOfChains) December 16, 2025
“Bro, they traveled to Bethlehem… to register for the Roman census.
That’s like the ancient equivalent of filling out Form I-94 at the border. Joseph even paid his taxes!
This is the worst nativity fan-fiction I’ve ever heard.”
They weren’t considered outsiders. They were in their own country and hometown, for Pete’s sake.— Steven E Anderson (@SEAnderson95B) December 16, 2025
Using the Bible as a shield for lawbreaking is spiritual malpractice. A police chief’s job is to back enforcement, not sermonize against ICE while criminals hide behind the collar. Enforce the law or step down.— rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 16, 2025
Where are all of the usual suspects shrieking about the separation of church and state?
Mary and Joseph weren’t running fraud rings, draining public funds, or surrounding federal officers in the streets. Chief.— Unchained Media (@_unchainedmedia) December 16, 2025
Moral grandstanding while criminals are protected and agents are attacked is a betrayal of the office. Step down.
False doctrine equivalency.— Nick🔎 (@NickProbes) December 16, 2025
I don’t understand, if you are a legal US citizen why are you scared to go outside?— P (@p_sweels) December 16, 2025
The community service officers apparently know which people are afraid to leave the house. Why would citizens be afraid to leave the house?
This man should be ashamed of himself. He isn't a man. And he should be removed. He is supposed to follow the law.— Kate (@kate_p45) December 16, 2025
He’s a disgrace to the uniform and should resign immediately.— Alexander Duncan (@AlexDuncanTX) December 17, 2025
This take is embarrassing. He should do his job or resign so he can spend time at Bible study.
***
