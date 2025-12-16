Sen. Mark Kelly Posts Yet ANOTHER Video to Let Us Know He Won’t...
Cory Booker Says ‘ICE Was Here’ Nativity Sends Message That We’re All God’s...
House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrori...
After Shooting at Hanukkah Event, Bernie Sanders Frets Over Islamophobia
Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE
Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns
Asheville Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Voting in Both NC and Georgia Three...
Prodigal Elon Musk Returns to Trump White House Family in Time to Help...
War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for...
Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrori...
'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is...
Enemy Entry: Many Ask Why Susan Wiles Gave ‘Journo’ White House Access Knowing...
Adam Kinzinger Posts More Hypotheticals About Sydney Shooting and AR-15s
This Marine's Dream to Open a Cigar Lounge Was Shut Down by Government

Minneapolis Police Chief Says That Mary and Joseph Themselves Were Considered Outsiders

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on December 16, 2025
Twitchy

Wow, we already knew that Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara wasn't going to cooperate with ICE, but now he's literally preaching from the pulpit about his Catholic faith and Christmas and how it reminds him that Mary and Joseph were considered outsiders and forced to sleep in a barn. He then brings down a cadre of community service officers, none of whom look older than 16, and says that they will be delivering food to families who are too afraid to leave their homes. This is not the same police department Minneapolis had in 2020, he says. No kidding. 

This editor is not a religious person, but he's tired of seeing the Holy Family compared to illegal aliens. They weren't.

Where are all of the usual suspects shrieking about the separation of church and state?

The community service officers apparently know which people are afraid to leave the house. Why would citizens be afraid to leave the house?

This take is embarrassing. He should do his job or resign so he can spend time at Bible study.

