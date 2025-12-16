Asheville Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Voting in Both NC and Georgia Three...
Prodigal Elon Musk Returns to Trump White House Family in Time to Help...
War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for...
Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrori...
'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is...
Enemy Entry: Many Ask Why Susan Wiles Gave ‘Journo’ White House Access Knowing...
Adam Kinzinger Posts More Hypotheticals About Sydney Shooting and AR-15s
This Marine's Dream to Open a Cigar Lounge Was Shut Down by Government
So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Introducing Legislation to Protect Against White House’s Marie Antoinett...
From the TOP ROPE! Linda McMahon DROPS Tim Walz Over MN 'Ghost Student'...
Brown University Killer Still at Large: Police Investigation Falls Apart
You LOVE to See It! November Jobs Report BURIES Expectations and Lefties Just...
Hold Her BEER, Jay Jones: Virginia Democrat's Daughter Threatens to Poison White MAGA...

Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 16, 2025
Twitter

The moment is so seared into his brain that Sen. Tim Kaine remembers the exact time when he recorded the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from the U.S. Capitol in 2020, when tearing down Confederate monuments and statues was all the rage (and soon spilled over into other controversial figures like Thomas Jefferson, Christopher Columbus, and Francis Scott Key). People were fretting over what to do with the Washington Monument. It was the same year Popular Mechanics published an article on scientists' recommendations for the best way to topple statues you decide you no longer like.

Advertisement

Kaine got up early to watch the removal of the Lee statue from the Capitol building, and now he's proud to announce that the empty space will be filled with a statue of Barbara Rose Johns.

Thanks for the context, because we had no idea who Johns was. But now visitors to the Capitol will.

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It isn't. These are the people still in shock at seeing the East Wing being demolished.

They probably just stuck it in the basement along with all of the portraits of Confederate speakers of the House. Perhaps they'll follow Charlottesville's lead and have the Lee statue melted down to be transformed into new public artworks that celebrate inclusivity. (Actually, it was transferred to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.)

And everyone clapped.

Advertisement

Johns' statue was unveiled in Emancipation Hall on Tuesday. Good for her.

Now what to do with the problematic Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument?

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS HISTORY TIM KAINE VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Asheville Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Voting in Both NC and Georgia Three Times
Brett T.
So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch and Her Crap Podcast
Sam J.
From the TOP ROPE! Linda McMahon DROPS Tim Walz Over MN 'Ghost Student' Fraud in Straight-FIRE Letter
Sam J.
War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for Deceptive Jan. 6 Doc Edit
Warren Squire
Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrorist Boat Blasts
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION Grateful Calvin
Advertisement