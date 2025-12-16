House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrori...
Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE
Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns
Asheville Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Voting in Both NC and Georgia Three...
Prodigal Elon Musk Returns to Trump White House Family in Time to Help...
War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for...
Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrori...
'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is...
Enemy Entry: Many Ask Why Susan Wiles Gave ‘Journo’ White House Access Knowing...
Adam Kinzinger Posts More Hypotheticals About Sydney Shooting and AR-15s
This Marine's Dream to Open a Cigar Lounge Was Shut Down by Government
So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Introducing Legislation to Protect Against White House’s Marie Antoinett...
From the TOP ROPE! Linda McMahon DROPS Tim Walz Over MN 'Ghost Student'...

After Shooting at Hanukkah Event, Bernie Sanders Frets Over Islamophobia

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Sen. Bernie Sanders' support act on his Fighting Oligarchy national tour, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, already did the Norm Macdonald meme, and, the day after 15 people were killed and more than 40 injured at a "Hanukkah on the Beach" gathering in Sydney, Australia, she expressed her outrage at Islamophobia. Sanders got in on the action, too, using the slaughter of Jews by Islamists to caution against Islamophobia.

Advertisement

Could we maybe focus on the antisemitism here? More than a dozen people died.

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's remarkable how quickly a mass slaughter of Jews celebrating Hanukkah has turned into a cautionary tale about Islamophobia.

***

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
House Dems Introduce Resolution to Force Military to Stand Down Against Designated Terrorist Orgs
Brett T.
Men Harass Officers Assigned to Track Down Child Predators, Mistaking Them for ICE
Brett T.
Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns
Brett T.
Asheville Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Voting in Both NC and Georgia Three Times
Brett T.
So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch and Her Crap Podcast
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION Grateful Calvin
Advertisement