After Shooting at Hanukkah Event, Bernie Sanders Frets Over Islamophobia

Sen. Bernie Sanders' support act on his Fighting Oligarchy national tour, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, already did the Norm Macdonald meme, and, the day after 15 people were killed and more than 40 injured at a "Hanukkah on the Beach" gathering in Sydney, Australia, she expressed her outrage at Islamophobia. Sanders got in on the action, too, using the slaughter of Jews by Islamists to caution against Islamophobia.

Ahmed al Ahmed, a Muslim father of two, risked his life to disarm a murderer who was shooting down Jews celebrating Hanukkah in Sydney.



Religion must not divide our common humanity.



We must stand together and end antisemitism, Islamophobia and all hate — no exceptions. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 15, 2025

Could we maybe focus on the antisemitism here? More than a dozen people died.

People were murdered at a Jewish event in an antisemitic attack carried out by two Muslim men motivated by Islamic ideology and this yahoo responds by turning it into a lecture about Islamophobia. — Biblical and Reformed (@reformedhg) December 15, 2025

What was the religion of the murderers, Bernie? — K. Vlaardingerbroek (@KeesVlaar) December 16, 2025

Your message seems to be that the benefits of mass immigration of Islamists into Western countries appears to be that if you are caught up in an Islamic terror attack, there’s a chance a moderate Muslim might come to your defence?



That's an awful argument, Bernie. — Richard (@RedWallPleb) December 15, 2025

Why are you focusing on him? This is deflection. Why not talk about why the shooters targeted Jews? — Mother of Dragons 🇺🇸 (@Lambikins67) December 15, 2025

Can you agree that Australia is justified to have extra vetting for visas from, for example, Pakistan? That’s not Islamophobia, it’s prudence. — BabbleBee (@ThankElon) December 15, 2025

What about the Jewish victims? They are being ignored… it’s become about a Muslim that stopped two Muslims. — Sadie (@knockknock_x3) December 15, 2025

So the shooter wasn’t religiously motivated? — Aaron Rock (@DrAaronRock) December 16, 2025

He mentions the religion of everyone involved but the shooters. Interesting — Joshua Shipley (@therealjoshuaS_) December 15, 2025

Doesn't want to divide religion. Only brings up the religions of the victims and the person who stopped it. Strange that he accidentally left the religion of the killer out. — MostlyPeacefulRiots (@MPRtheband) December 15, 2025

Celebrate the man



But also condemn the reason behind the attacks



What was the reason a father and son go on a rampage like that.



Focus. — Dough (@KripDough) December 15, 2025

It's remarkable how quickly a mass slaughter of Jews celebrating Hanukkah has turned into a cautionary tale about Islamophobia.

It took one day for “Islamophobia” to be put on equal footing as over a dozen people being gunned down by Islamists.



Every time. Like clockwork. It’s a humiliation ritual for the left. https://t.co/Q1td2hEgEL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 16, 2025

