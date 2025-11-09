BBC Heads Resign over Doctored Trump January 6 Video

Told You So! Scott Jennings Revisits Telling CNN Panel Dems Could’ve Got Same...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:00 PM on November 09, 2025
Twitchy

The BBC is like our NPR, with its full array of leftist bias proudly on display, including pro-Hamas coverage. The BBC is also like our NBC News in its commitment to honest not-at-all propaganda as we've seen over and over. [ed. this is sarcasm]. 

Twitchy's own Brett T. covers the Telegraph's recent exposé of the BBC's deceptive editing. They found via leaked memos that they intentionally painted Trump's address to the January 6 protestors to appear that he incited the 'Insurrection'. This wasn't simple editing, it was deliberate and malicious propaganda from the BBC.

Finally, accountability came knocking at the Beeb's door as two executives have announced their resignation, presumably to spend more time smearing their families.

Such egregious abuse of journalism must be addressed. Not only has the general trust in the media hit bottom, putting the thumb on the scale of politics this dishonestly should be criminal.

Watch the clips for yourself. We at Twitchy trust you to see it with your own eyes.

The BBC 'spliced two Trump quotes, one hour apart to make it seem like he encouraged the January 6 riots.'

They knew but they had to act when the Telegraph blew the lid off of it. 

This is why Aaron Rupar is not working the Wendy's drive-thru window.

It was definitely a case of 'resign or be fired'.

