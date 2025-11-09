BBC Heads Resign over Doctored Trump January 6 Video

The BBC is like our NPR, with its full array of leftist bias proudly on display, including pro-Hamas coverage. The BBC is also like our NBC News in its commitment to honest not-at-all propaganda as we've seen over and over. [ed. this is sarcasm].

Twitchy's own Brett T. covers the Telegraph's recent exposé of the BBC's deceptive editing. They found via leaked memos that they intentionally painted Trump's address to the January 6 protestors to appear that he incited the 'Insurrection'. This wasn't simple editing, it was deliberate and malicious propaganda from the BBC.

Finally, accountability came knocking at the Beeb's door as two executives have announced their resignation, presumably to spend more time smearing their families.

BREAKING: Both the BBC Director General Tim Davie & News CEO Deborah Turness have been forced to resign after the Telegraph exposed them for doctoring Trump's January 6th speech to make him look like he incited the crowd. pic.twitter.com/nhkTxOZ085 — George (@BehizyTweets) November 9, 2025

Such egregious abuse of journalism must be addressed. Not only has the general trust in the media hit bottom, putting the thumb on the scale of politics this dishonestly should be criminal.

NEW: The Telegraph reports that an internal whistleblower memo claims the BBC “doctored” Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, making it seem as though he encouraged the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/GORW82yeVS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2025

Watch the clips for yourself. We at Twitchy trust you to see it with your own eyes.

BREAKING: BBC’s director general Tim Davie, and the chief executive of the news division, Deborah Turness, have RESIGNED after it was revealed that BBC EDITED Trump‘s quotes on January 6th to make it look like Trump was calling for an insurrectionpic.twitter.com/uQKfMyP0pf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2025

The BBC 'spliced two Trump quotes, one hour apart to make it seem like he encouraged the January 6 riots.'

Only took 4 years...... — Conservative Black Brilliance (@lee68633_lee) November 9, 2025

Only took them 5 years to notice? Assuming this is an appropriate representation of the top executives and corporate board of the BBC. pic.twitter.com/qIkKsLu0Rn — SkoolTeecher (@skoolteecher1) November 9, 2025

They knew but they had to act when the Telegraph blew the lid off of it.

Too bad that doesn't happen here with deceptive edits. The press here is celebrated for it. — JLash (@Lashdabs) November 9, 2025

This is why Aaron Rupar is not working the Wendy's drive-thru window.

It was definitely a case of 'resign or be fired'.