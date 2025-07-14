Too Little, Too Late! BBC Finally Admits Its Gaza Documentary Was Narrated by Son of Hamas Official

We all know the media are in the bag for Hamas.

They've spent the last two years blindly reporting Gaza death toll numbers fed to them by the 'Gaza Health Ministry' (read: Hamas), and demonizing Israel for defending itself against radical Islamic terrorists who seek to kill all the Jews and wipe Israel off the map.

But here's more proof of just how corrupt and dishonest the media are:

BBC Gaza documentary breached editorial guidelines on accuracy by failing to disclose child narrator was son of Hamas official, review finds https://t.co/0YkaPtGUX5 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 14, 2025

The BBC explains:

A BBC report has concluded that a documentary about the lives of children in Gaza breached editorial guidelines on accuracy. The film was pulled from iPlayer in February after it emerged the 13-year-old narrator was the son of a Hamas official. The review also found three members of the independent production company knew of the father's position, but no-one within the BBC knew this at the time. It concludes that independent production company, Hoyo Films bears most of the responsibility, but that the BBC was not 'sufficiently proactive' with initial editorial checks.

And no one at the BBC -- who employs a cadre of lawyers, journalists, editors, and fact-checkers -- bothered to dig into any of this during production?

Really?

So is the BBC in the habit of distributing literal propaganda pieces from the sworn enemies of the West without bothering to check on the pieces provenance or are you gonna pretend that this is a one-off? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 14, 2025

Yes.

Shocking! Shocking I tell you! — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 14, 2025

Totally shocking.

Not.

When do you not breach your editorial guidelines when it comes to Israel.. — OverThere (@ProbablyHere_) July 14, 2025

Any time they can make Israel look like the bad guy, they do it.

Editorial guidelines or not.

Of course you didn’t do anything about it until it aired and people bought the lies. — Janet Hecht 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JanetHecht) July 14, 2025

The original story will, as always, have infinitely more views than the retraction.

By design.

6 months too late https://t.co/ExDymkXO2x — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 14, 2025

The damage is done.

Which is what the BBC wanted.

BBC is a fake news station https://t.co/8JXvMqPoGW — Ronel (@ronel4456) July 14, 2025

Just like American networks.

The BBC knew this - and this is one of the multitude of reasons I have cancelled my license - You can't hate the BBC enough! https://t.co/wwiammgI9b — Mat ©ooke 💜 (@lotharmat) July 14, 2025

We cannot.

Honestly puzzled by this one… why would they have to disclose such a thing when it’s the BBC and it should be assumed https://t.co/og5setjOTu — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) July 14, 2025

Touché.

BBC has failed the British Jewish community, British society, and Jews around the world by spreading its anti-Israel bias. It’s rather laughable that the BBC is reporting about its many failings as it continues to spread misinformation and Hamas propaganda. Lesson not learnt. https://t.co/lIu01PoKBn — Dr Amy Williams 🎗️ (@MemoryoftheKT) July 14, 2025

They'll never learn.

BBC employed child terrorist to make antisemitic "documentary". https://t.co/lGsryqoPpZ — Lecturer (@lecturering) July 14, 2025

And they think they're the good guys in all this.