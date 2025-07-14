VIP
Too Little, Too Late! BBC Finally Admits Its Gaza Documentary Was Narrated by Son of Hamas Official

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 14, 2025
ImgFlip

We all know the media are in the bag for Hamas. 

They've spent the last two years blindly reporting Gaza death toll numbers fed to them by the 'Gaza Health Ministry' (read: Hamas), and demonizing Israel for defending itself against radical Islamic terrorists who seek to kill all the Jews and wipe Israel off the map.

But here's more proof of just how corrupt and dishonest the media are:

The BBC explains:

A BBC report has concluded that a documentary about the lives of children in Gaza breached editorial guidelines on accuracy.

The film was pulled from iPlayer in February after it emerged the 13-year-old narrator was the son of a Hamas official.

The review also found three members of the independent production company knew of the father's position, but no-one within the BBC knew this at the time.

It concludes that independent production company, Hoyo Films bears most of the responsibility, but that the BBC was not 'sufficiently proactive' with initial editorial checks.

And no one at the BBC -- who employs a cadre of lawyers, journalists, editors, and fact-checkers -- bothered to dig into any of this during production?

Really?

Yes.

Totally shocking.

Not.

Any time they can make Israel look like the bad guy, they do it.

Editorial guidelines or not.

The original story will, as always, have infinitely more views than the retraction.

By design.

The damage is done.

Which is what the BBC wanted.

Just like American networks.

We cannot.

Touché.

They'll never learn.

And they think they're the good guys in all this.

