NBC News Layoffs Prompts Reminder of Bias and Malpractice

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on October 15, 2025
Le Frog, inc.

NBC 'News' is conducting layoffs. We're devastated that Comcast's DNC PR arm is suffering.

We're not so heartless to do an end-zone dance on the bodies of those laid off, but ... Let's take a stroll down memory lane, shall we?

At some point, NBC 'News' decided to stake out a position on the left side of the political spectrum. It seemed like the line between their shouty MSNBC cable opinion channel and their 'straight news' broadcast channel got very blurred.

There were signs. In 2015 NBC 'News' invested $200 million into Vox Media a laughably inaccurate (at the time) left-wing hot-take site.

Yes, that was a thing that actually happened.

Back in 2021, while the culture war raged on about CRT (Critical Race Theory), NBC chose to stake out Dana Loesch's children's school for their hit piece.

So not only did they choose to take a side, they made themselves a part of the pro-CRT debate. As allies to the cause, they chose a target that had all the right elements: Dana Loesch, an outspoken conservative and Texas, the bad boy of Red states.

NBC 'News' has made it clear that whenever the topic is 'reproductive rights', 'gender affirming healthcare', LGBTQ+ or DEI they will come down on the left side.

Can you guess where NBC 'News' lands on this issue? Wording matters.

Seems like an endorsement.

There are valid points that 'diversity' efforts in Hollywood have been abused to give rent seeking consulting groups power and influence, that is has been discriminatory and that decisions based primarily on 'diversity' metrics have lead to some crappy content (hello Disney!). But you'd never get any debate or balance from NBC.

Finally, it's the shoddy and maliciously deceptive reporting that NBC 'News' has practiced in furtherance of their left-wing agenda.

The deceptively edited Trayvon Martin 911 call, for starters.

Did NBC 'News' learn from their 'mistake'?

Apparently not.

So when people are enjoying a little schadenfreude, karma or comeuppance, it's understandable.

LOL! Oh, you sweet summer child.

