NBC News Layoffs Prompts Reminder of Bias and Malpractice

NBC 'News' is conducting layoffs. We're devastated that Comcast's DNC PR arm is suffering.

NBC News to cut 150 jobs — 7% of workforce — as staffers ‘dreading what’s to come’ at 30 Rock https://t.co/hYBy28cUdg pic.twitter.com/72N91DgWfD — New York Post (@nypost) October 14, 2025

We're not so heartless to do an end-zone dance on the bodies of those laid off, but ... Let's take a stroll down memory lane, shall we?

At some point, NBC 'News' decided to stake out a position on the left side of the political spectrum. It seemed like the line between their shouty MSNBC cable opinion channel and their 'straight news' broadcast channel got very blurred.

There were signs. In 2015 NBC 'News' invested $200 million into Vox Media a laughably inaccurate (at the time) left-wing hot-take site.

After they walked across the bridge from the West Bank to Gaza, I presume? You must've gone to the Zach Beauchamp/VOX School of Journalism. pic.twitter.com/Iz3nRMoB2I — Pam D (@soirchick) June 11, 2024

Yes, that was a thing that actually happened.

Back in 2021, while the culture war raged on about CRT (Critical Race Theory), NBC chose to stake out Dana Loesch's children's school for their hit piece.

Our school board meeting is underway and NBC is there working on a hit piece to smear parents who’ve objected to the board breaking TX Open Mtgs Act, hiring a PR firm and refusing PIRs, all to bully residents into funding CRT as curriculum. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2021

So not only did they choose to take a side, they made themselves a part of the pro-CRT debate. As allies to the cause, they chose a target that had all the right elements: Dana Loesch, an outspoken conservative and Texas, the bad boy of Red states.

NBC 'News' has made it clear that whenever the topic is 'reproductive rights', 'gender affirming healthcare', LGBTQ+ or DEI they will come down on the left side.

A North Dakota judge has upheld the state's ban on gender-affirming care for children, in a blow to families who have had to travel out of state to obtain the medical treatments they said are crucial for their kids' well-being. https://t.co/vE9szUeqxd — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 10, 2025

Can you guess where NBC 'News' lands on this issue? Wording matters.

Survey of over 90,000 trans people shows vast improvement in life satisfaction after transition. https://t.co/vUjaCfLMAi — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 7, 2024

Seems like an endorsement.

Constance Wu says she’s worried about potentially “repressive and backward” steps related to diversity in Hollywood amid all the larger national rollbacks of DEI initiatives. https://t.co/NXTuskV5Sb — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 28, 2025

There are valid points that 'diversity' efforts in Hollywood have been abused to give rent seeking consulting groups power and influence, that is has been discriminatory and that decisions based primarily on 'diversity' metrics have lead to some crappy content (hello Disney!). But you'd never get any debate or balance from NBC.

Finally, it's the shoddy and maliciously deceptive reporting that NBC 'News' has practiced in furtherance of their left-wing agenda.

The deceptively edited Trayvon Martin 911 call, for starters.

Did NBC 'News' learn from their 'mistake'?

In their report on the officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio, NBC Nightly News deceptively edited the 911 call to leave out the part where the caller says a girl was "trying to stab us." They also don't show viewers the knife in the attacker's hand just before the shots. pic.twitter.com/r5uXD1qDb1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

Apparently not.

So when people are enjoying a little schadenfreude, karma or comeuppance, it's understandable.

The good news is there are plenty of new job openings out there. Those crops aren't going to pick themselves. 😉 https://t.co/9DYoS1eJ8r — NatOne 🇺🇸 (@1NatOne1) October 15, 2025

Why not just become a decent, honest, non biased channel that people would want to watch.

News can be impartial, it’s been done before — Mollysdad (@Nottoday22865) October 15, 2025

LOL! Oh, you sweet summer child.