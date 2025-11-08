Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue...
CBS News: ICE Arrests Father Dropping Off His Child at Preschool in Oregon
Socialist Candidate for Senate Wants to Turn CVS and Walgreens Into Public Property
VIP
Choosing Time Over Treasure: Why Staying Home with Kids Matters More Than Money
CNN Commentator Says the Shutdown Is Having a Huge Impact on Eyebrow Technicians
MSNBC Host Says That Baby Arrested by ICE at Home Depot Had a...
Shots Fired at Border Patrol in Chicago: Attack on Agents Sparks Fury Over...
Barack Obama Pimps Michelle’s Book About Her ‘Own Style Journey’
Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traito...
Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Wishes She Could ‘Deprogram’ Herself From Her All-Consuming Anger At...
How Does Your Rate of Return on Stocks Compare to Nancy Pelosi's Over...
JD Vance's Urgent Call to GOP Legislators: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Hand Dems...
A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His...
Price of Food/Drinks at Mamdani's Victory Party Could Be a Sign of Socialist...

BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Making Facial Expression at Term ‘Pregnant People’

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 08, 2025
Townhall Media

The term "pregnant people" is ridiculous … the word you're looking for is "women." Apparently, the rules at the BBC require the use of "pregnant people," and the BBC reports on itself that a presenter was reprimanded for inserting the word "women" and making a facial expression. 

Advertisement

The BBC reports:

The BBC has upheld 20 impartiality complaints over the way presenter Martine Croxall altered a script she was reading live on the BBC News Channel, which referred to "pregnant people" earlier this year.

Croxall was introducing an interview about research on groups most at risk during UK heatwaves, which quoted a release from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

The presenter changed her script to instead say "women", and the BBC's Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) said it considered her facial expression as she said this gave the "strong impression of expressing a personal view on a controversial matter."

The presenter said: "Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people … women … and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions."

Her facial expression gave the "strong impression of expressing a personal view on a controversial matter." What's controversial about it if the BBC insists on referring to "pregnant people"?

Recommended

Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch)
Eric V.
Advertisement
Advertisement

There were 20 complaints!

Croxall may have been reprimanded, but she's still on the air at least:

Deviating from the script and making a facial expression … no wonder the complaints poured in.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch)
Eric V.
CBS News: ICE Arrests Father Dropping Off His Child at Preschool in Oregon
Brett T.
Socialist Candidate for Senate Wants to Turn CVS and Walgreens Into Public Property
Brett T.
A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His Proposal So He STORMED OFF
Doug P.
Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traitors Expelled
justmindy
CNN Commentator Says the Shutdown Is Having a Huge Impact on Eyebrow Technicians
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch) Eric V.
Advertisement