BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Making Facial Expression at Term ‘Pregnant People’

The term "pregnant people" is ridiculous … the word you're looking for is "women." Apparently, the rules at the BBC require the use of "pregnant people," and the BBC reports on itself that a presenter was reprimanded for inserting the word "women" and making a facial expression.

Martine Croxall broke rules over 'pregnant people' facial expression, BBC says https://t.co/SjAEzj5ay6 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 6, 2025

The BBC reports:

The BBC has upheld 20 impartiality complaints over the way presenter Martine Croxall altered a script she was reading live on the BBC News Channel, which referred to "pregnant people" earlier this year. Croxall was introducing an interview about research on groups most at risk during UK heatwaves, which quoted a release from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM). The presenter changed her script to instead say "women", and the BBC's Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) said it considered her facial expression as she said this gave the "strong impression of expressing a personal view on a controversial matter." The presenter said: "Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people … women … and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions."

Her facial expression gave the "strong impression of expressing a personal view on a controversial matter." What's controversial about it if the BBC insists on referring to "pregnant people"?

WHAT?! The BBC expects a female presenter to use the words ‘pregnant people’ about pregnant WOMEN, and then reprimands her when she rolls her eyes?! Pathetic. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) Nov 5, 2025

The BBC has upheld a complaint about presenter Martine Croxall, who read out the term "pregnant people" live on air and added "women". Its Executive Complaints Unit said her face expressed a "controversial view about trans people" when she said the wordhttps://t.co/CSAWkXBODu — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) November 6, 2025

The BBC has now repeatedly edited this news story about Martine Croxall, after people noticed it contained misreporting. It has also admitted that "pregnant people" was not a phrase the quoted doctor in the story actually used, but says this script inclusion was merely 'clumsy' pic.twitter.com/qqfPX7RSqS — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) November 7, 2025

“The ECU said it considered Croxall's facial expression laid it open to the interpretation that it "indicated a particular viewpoint in the controversies currently surrounding trans identity."



But saying “pregnant people” is a controversial viewpoint. Pregnant woman is the norm. — Sall Grover (@salltweets) November 6, 2025

I would roll my eyes so hard I'd be eligible for workplace injury compensation — Joanna Lam (@Lam_mour) November 6, 2025

This illustrates the power - and spiteful truculence - of trans activists. Clearly an orchestrated campaign, they're like rabid dogs who won't let go, especially if it means a woman can be punished.

Solidarity with Martine. — Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) November 6, 2025

There were 20 complaints!

This facial expression crime is actually in George Orwell's book 1984. — Paul (@Seahorserace) November 7, 2025

She didn’t comply with enough enthusiasm thus the regime is displeased — Alfred Trevelyan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@trevelyanism) November 6, 2025

Croxall may have been reprimanded, but she's still on the air at least:

Well done Martine, the majority of the British people are with you even if the BBC isn't 👍🏼 — Brunte 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@Brunte84) November 8, 2025

The best and most principled BBC journalist- as you’ll know the whole of sane contingent of the U.K. has your back ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ — Collette Walsh (@ColletteWalsh) November 8, 2025

Deviating from the script and making a facial expression … no wonder the complaints poured in.

***

