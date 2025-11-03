BBC Doctored Trump's January 6 Speech to Make It Sound as If He Was Inciting a Riot

As we reported earlier, idiots like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Adam Kinzinger are hinting at filing complaints with the FCC and suing Paramount and CBS for editing President Donald Trump's 60 Minutes interview for time. We're not sure who Kinzinger is trying to punish by suing CBS. They settled out of court for $16 million after selectively editing Vice President Kamala Harris' interview right before the election, copying and pasting her answers to make them seem cogent. Unlike in Harris' case, where CBS and the Harris campaign fought to stop the release of the unedited video and transcript, the White House immediately released the full and unedited version of Trump's interview.

The Telegraph reports on Monday that an internal report revealed that the BBC doctored the video of Trump's "Stop the Steal" speech on January 6, 2021, to make it sound like Trump was inciting a riot.

Why am I not shocked?



The media in Britain is a big part of the problem.



Defund the BBC. pic.twitter.com/cXG63n1CdX — Liz Truss (@trussliz) November 3, 2025

This is almost as bad as when NBC News edited George Zimmerman's 911 call to make him sound racist.

NEW: The Telegraph reports that an internal whistleblower memo claims the BBC “doctored” Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, making it seem as though he encouraged the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/GORW82yeVS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2025

Why are we hearing about this now, years later? Gordon Rayner reports for The Telegraph:

The BBC “doctored” a Donald Trump speech by making him appear to encourage the Capitol Hill riot, according to an internal whistleblowing memo seen by The Telegraph. A Panorama programme, broadcast a week before the US election, “completely misled” viewers by showing the president telling supporters he was going to walk to the Capitol with them to “fight like hell”, when in fact he said he would walk with them “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”. The “mangled” footage was highlighted in a 19-page dossier on BBC bias, which was compiled by a recent member of the corporation’s standards committee and is now circulating in government departments.

They took their time with that internal investigation.

Trump should sue the bejeebus out of them. The BBC is as rotten as PBS. — LadyPatriot 🍊 (@Pete2Shawn) November 3, 2025

Caught with their pants down - again. Abolish the license fee, and let the BBC, which does have some good sides (news not being one of them), enjoy the refreshing breeze of free competition. — ByNiels (@by_niels21222) November 3, 2025

Defund the BBC and let them rely on advertising revenue…



They wouldn’t last 6 months… — Philip’s Truth™ (@PhilipsTruthTM) November 3, 2025

They should be defunded and then prosecuted - enough of their propaganda #DefundtheBBC — Sue Johnson (@SuejDavej) November 3, 2025

The BBC desperately needs relieving of it’s Royal Charter and the licence fee. — Protect Our Jews 🇬🇧 🇮🇱 (@NeilView) November 3, 2025

I said this at the time. I saw his speech, and it wasn't as the BBC reported it. Even my husband didn't believe me. I've now just shown him this. How many others believe everything they are spoon-fed?! 😡 — Em. (@EmmaBBHCv) November 3, 2025

I will go further, the media is the problem. It is the puppet master of the public, while at the same time being the puppet of its owners. — Andrew Eldridge — Author (@Andrew_Eldridge) November 3, 2025

Many people think that @BBCNews is a bunch of objective and unbiased professional journalists - the reality is they are an instrument of state propaganda, and are tasked accordingly — Robin of Loxley (Pip) (@orpip_3) November 3, 2025

A once respected organisation and now an enemy of the people it’s supposed to represent. @lisanandy please legislate to make the @bbc a subscription service. I would sooner see it wither and die than allow to continue to embarrass the UK. — Jonathan A (@JonathanAy5887) November 3, 2025

This is not news.

I was there, and it wasn't only BBC, it was every single MSM in Europe. — Tolla Fjell-Holmgren (@FellTolla) November 3, 2025

The only reason it's new is that they finally put out a 19-page report on the BBC's bias. It shouldn't have taken this long to investigate. It should have taken five minutes.

***

