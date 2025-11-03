Texas Shocker: Illegals Flooding Roads with Registered Cars—NO License Needed
VIP
Nigeria's Silent Genocide: How Islamic Militias Are Erasing Christianity Village by Villag...
Young Dems Determined to Ruin America: NY Mag’s Leftie Leaders Who’ll Make Sea...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Attracts Dozens to Omar Fateh Rally
VIP
Dem Nancy Pelosi Touts Gavin Newsom As the ‘Man With a Plan’ for...
David Frum's Freudian Slip: GOP Debates Antisemitism, Dems Embrace It
Adam Kinzinger Wonders If We’re All Suing CBS for Editing Trump Interview
Judge Doody's Midnight Squat: Relieved of Duty After Dropping a Deuce-Less Disaster on...
Right In the Feels! Jack Ciattarelli Gets a Surprise on Election Eve, All...
Mexico's Big Lie on Where Cartel Guns Come From
US Citizen Reportedly Shot by ICE Agents for Warning Them They Were Near...
American Psycho: Gavin Newsom Tells Meet the Press That He HATES Politicians Who...
She Sided With BLM — and They Called Her a Racist
The Two Zohrans: Mamdani Visits Gay Bar While Also Embracing Ugandan Leader

BBC Doctored Trump's January 6 Speech to Make It Sound as If He Was Inciting a Riot

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on November 03, 2025
Twitchy/SJ

As we reported earlier, idiots like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Adam Kinzinger are hinting at filing complaints with the FCC and suing Paramount and CBS for editing President Donald Trump's 60 Minutes interview for time. We're not sure who Kinzinger is trying to punish by suing CBS. They settled out of court for $16 million after selectively editing Vice President Kamala Harris' interview right before the election, copying and pasting her answers to make them seem cogent. Unlike in Harris' case, where CBS and the Harris campaign fought to stop the release of the unedited video and transcript, the White House immediately released the full and unedited version of Trump's interview.

Advertisement

The Telegraph reports on Monday that an internal report revealed that the BBC doctored the video of Trump's "Stop the Steal" speech on January 6, 2021, to make it sound like Trump was inciting a riot.

This is almost as bad as when NBC News edited George Zimmerman's 911 call to make him sound racist.

Why are we hearing about this now, years later? Gordon Rayner reports for The Telegraph:

The BBC “doctored” a Donald Trump speech by making him appear to encourage the Capitol Hill riot, according to an internal whistleblowing memo seen by The Telegraph.

A Panorama programme, broadcast a week before the US election, “completely misled” viewers by showing the president telling supporters he was going to walk to the Capitol with them to “fight like hell”, when in fact he said he would walk with them “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”.

The “mangled” footage was highlighted in a 19-page dossier on BBC bias, which was compiled by a recent member of the corporation’s standards committee and is now circulating in government departments.

Recommended

So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Advertisement

They took their time with that internal investigation.

Advertisement

The only reason it's new is that they finally put out a 19-page report on the BBC's bias. It shouldn't have taken this long to investigate. It should have taken five minutes.

*** 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6 MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Texas Shocker: Illegals Flooding Roads with Registered Cars—NO License Needed
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
US Citizen Reportedly Shot by ICE Agents for Warning Them They Were Near a School Bus Stop
Brett T.
Judge Doody's Midnight Squat: Relieved of Duty After Dropping a Deuce-Less Disaster on Courthouse Corner
justmindy
Young Dems Determined to Ruin America: NY Mag’s Leftie Leaders Who’ll Make Sea Lions and Sanity Extinct
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So Much THIS --> Ben Shapiro Throws Down the Gauntlet Calling Out the Crazy and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing Sam J.
Advertisement