'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo and Others Will Eulogize Sinwar

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  8:15 PM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Adel Hana, File

By now, you must have heard of the termination of Hamas' number two, Yahya Sinwar. He may have been the number one, but to us, he'll always be the big number two. To borrow a quote from Monty Python, there was much rejoicing.

Given what we know about leftists, there is a lot of speculation which progressive news outlet will be the first to eulogize the savage mass murderer in the kindest terms much like the Washington Post's "austere religious scholar" tripe. It seems to be the pattern with progressive journalists who simultaneously support LGBTQIA+, hate Christians and have a soft spot for anti-LGBTQIA+ religious fundamentalist Muslims.

Many forward thinkers are waiting on pins and needles for the professional terrorist apologists to issue their latest hot take.

Yes, they will. Rather, the mockery of said obits will be amazing. Let's get started, shall we?

A very strong opening, Adam. Bravo!

What do the others have to say?

Well, he was an UNWAR teacher after all.

We see what you did there.

This is why we're not overwhelmed with grief, by the way.

Wow, this is seriously New York Times worthy.

A dark humor reference to the fact that he kept handcuffed Israeli hostages around him as human shields.

As we speak a Columbia University professor is working up a Sinwar and Mandela, Partners in Freedom syllabus.

Perhaps it was his booming bass vocals?

Recall these terrorists dropped into the Nova music festival on hang gliders.

Not sure about Giorgia Meloni, but to the others, our hearts go out to all you enlightened people who are so enlightened they found themselves in the same corner as murderous terrorists.

Very special shout out to paid bigot, Jackson Hinkle.

Helen! LOL!

Welp, it has begun. At least we had some laughs.

***

