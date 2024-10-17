'The Obits Will Be Amazing' - Twitter Has Fun Guessing How The WaPo and Others Will Eulogize Sinwar

By now, you must have heard of the termination of Hamas' number two, Yahya Sinwar. He may have been the number one, but to us, he'll always be the big number two. To borrow a quote from Monty Python, there was much rejoicing.

Given what we know about leftists, there is a lot of speculation which progressive news outlet will be the first to eulogize the savage mass murderer in the kindest terms much like the Washington Post's "austere religious scholar" tripe. It seems to be the pattern with progressive journalists who simultaneously support LGBTQIA+, hate Christians and have a soft spot for anti-LGBTQIA+ religious fundamentalist Muslims.

Many forward thinkers are waiting on pins and needles for the professional terrorist apologists to issue their latest hot take.

The obits will be amazing. — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) October 17, 2024

Yes, they will. Rather, the mockery of said obits will be amazing. Let's get started, shall we?

“Critic of Netanyahu, Sinwar sought peace through strength, was noted for his independent streak.” — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) October 17, 2024

“‘Above all, Sinwar yearned for a state,’ according to Columbia professor ______. His efforts, the professor said, were frustrated by an intransigent and increasingly right-wing Israeli government.” — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) October 17, 2024

A very strong opening, Adam. Bravo!

What do the others have to say?

"Political Activist, Faithful Servant, Advocate for Peace..." — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) October 17, 2024

Well, he was an UNWAR teacher after all.

Israel terminates Hamas’s best “shot” at a Nobel Peace Prize. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) October 17, 2024

We see what you did there.

"A father of nine, with a real passion for working with his hands..." pic.twitter.com/cuELeVuZg1 — Kathryn Paisner (@KathrynPaisner) October 17, 2024

This is why we're not overwhelmed with grief, by the way.

“The cancer survivor and spiritual leader, who used his gift of oratory to inspire countless others to dedicate themselves to a greater cause, had - as we are now told - agreed to a ceasefire mere hours before his brutal and untimely demise.” — Lubdha Khandelwal (@lubdha) October 17, 2024

Wow, this is seriously New York Times worthy.

"A man who preferred quiet nights at home in the company of a few close confidants, many of whom were reportedly Israeli." — daniela 📚 (@daniela127) October 17, 2024

A dark humor reference to the fact that he kept handcuffed Israeli hostages around him as human shields.

“A former political prisoner who, like Nelson Mandela, following his release became the leader of a nationalist movement and beloved spokesman for his people . . .” — Flying Spaghetti Monster (@ElMuskrat2) October 17, 2024

As we speak a Columbia University professor is working up a Sinwar and Mandela, Partners in Freedom syllabus.

Sinwar was best known for bringing music appreciation to young Palestinian men. https://t.co/6IOsYJK8hE — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 17, 2024

Perhaps it was his booming bass vocals?

“Austere, religious paragliding enthusiast.” https://t.co/EwNQeKq3Yn — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) October 17, 2024

Recall these terrorists dropped into the Nova music festival on hang gliders.

Not sure about Giorgia Meloni, but to the others, our hearts go out to all you enlightened people who are so enlightened they found themselves in the same corner as murderous terrorists.

Very special shout out to paid bigot, Jackson Hinkle.

Sinwar died doing what he loved. His goat, Helen. https://t.co/qFeVj3AQ3L — Lizzy Lou Who 🎃 (@_wintergirl93) October 17, 2024

Helen! LOL!

Welp, it has begun. At least we had some laughs.

***

