Sad Terrorist Noises: AP Mourns Loss of Colleague With Glowing Headline About Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah

We get it, AP. We do. Not only did you share office space with Hamas, your photographers were 'embedded' with the terror group as they committed the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

When you reach that level of collaboration with terrorists, it's hard to watch Israel blow them to bits.

We'd think the AP would a least try to hide their adoration for Hassan Nasrallah a little bit.

But no.

Ladies and Gentlemen,



I present —the state of American mainstream media. pic.twitter.com/QAbitot3n6 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 28, 2024

It's hilarious how The Seattle Times copied the AP story and still messed up the headline.

Very strong 'austere religious scholar' vibes here, too.

Ah. That explains it.

But it doesn't explain why the editors let this headline run.

People haven’t yet reconciled with the reality that It’s not just AOC or some fringe element of the left . From Macron to Schumer to Whitmer to Kamala, this is where the global left (including media and academia) is heading. Don’t kid yourself. They must be defeated. — async_ (@bedsareburning5) September 28, 2024

Loving terrorists isn't the exception on the Left, it's the rule.

Strong Al-Baghdadi vibes. The legacy media do ❤️ those bloodthirsty killers. pic.twitter.com/3vU25xbNFb — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) September 28, 2024

They sure do.

Because of course … — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 28, 2024

Of course.

Exactly.

Incredible to consider the things that caused civil wars in mainstream newsrooms - the Tom Cotton op-ed, letting Ben Shapiro guest-edit a newsletter…



But praising actual terrorists who have killed Jews and Americans… and we don’t hear a peep. https://t.co/CAcRPaQAhE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 28, 2024

They have their priorities.

Dude was the chief mass murderer of a present day Nazi regime.



But OK. https://t.co/cXccdGA5g1 — Dumisani Washington (@DumisaniTemsgen) September 28, 2024

For as much as the Left likes to scream Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are 'Nazis' they really ignore the actual modern-day Nazis that are Hamas and Hezbollah.

The shameful Western world are glamorising a criminal who killed his own people, as well as many others!#Nasrallah https://t.co/p8E6vmUNd9 — Nervana Mahmoud (@Nervana_1) September 28, 2024

It's very, very embarrassing.

Just to keep track, here’s how mainstream outlets have eulogized the leaders of Hezbollah, Iran, and ISIS



“Charismatic and Shrewd”



“Hardline prosecutor”



“Most revered military leader”



“Austere religious scholar” pic.twitter.com/2yWhKbW4tO — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 28, 2024

Just amazing. Simply amazing.

AP on the death of a Republican Senator



vs



The possible death of a terror leader responsible for tens of thousands of deaths. pic.twitter.com/xy04v0s0dv — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 28, 2024

Hezbollah is responsible not only for the deaths of Israelis, but hundreds of American troops.

And the AP mourns their demise.

You don't despise the media enough. You really, really don't.