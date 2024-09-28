‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In

As Twitchy reported, we're getting strong "austere religious scholar" vibes from the media on the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Associated Press called him "charismatic and shrewd." As some pointed out, the headline was more positive than the one the AP used when former Sen. Jim Inhofe died.

Other outlets are chiming in with their obituaries. The Washington Post remembers Nasrallah as "a father figure, a moral compass and a political guide."

WaPo: Democracy Dies in Darkness



Also WaPo: Allow us to paint a sympathetic portrait of a ruthless terror leader pic.twitter.com/IRZmVgxcSX — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 28, 2024

It gets worse.

Israel has just hit Nasrallah and the obits are in and they are spectacular!



The @nytimes calls Nasrallah "a revered Shiite Muslim cleric."



"A passionate and fiery orator," writes @SkyNews.



The @guardian says Nasrallah was a "qualified Islamic scholar" who "rose from humble… pic.twitter.com/14msaH7F3h — Daniel Schwammenthal (@DSchwammenthal) September 28, 2024

… who "rose from humble beginnings." The @AP calls Nasrallah a "fiery orator" and "pragmatist." And the @BBC writes: A leader who turned Hezbollah into "a major provider of health, education and social services."

"Qualified Islamic scholar" — it's like they're trolling us with the "austere religious scholar" bit.

He sounds like a swell guy. Can you imagine the obituaries for Benjamin Netanyahu?

NPR neglected to mention any terrorist acts in its write-up, instead telling us that Nasrallah, the eldest of nine children, "was born in 1960 to an impoverished family in the north of Lebanon." Is this supposed to lend him credibility, akin to Kamala Harris telling us she "grew up a middle-class kid"?

This is the entirety of the NPR obit on Nasrallah. Zero mention of Hezbollah bombing a U.S. Marine barracks in Lebanon & killing hundreds of U.S. troops or bombing a U.S. Embassy or bombing the Jewish center in Argentina or its other terror acts in the region & around the world. pic.twitter.com/qpLSfR4BkK — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 28, 2024

Just beyond unreal — Karolína Muchová Fan Club (@irvineghost20) September 28, 2024

The way the Western media shills for Islamist terrorists is obscene! — Smurfmama #COVIDIsNotMild #ALSSucks (@firstsmurfmama) September 28, 2024

Perhaps he will be canonized by the Vatican. A saint, that man. Turned Lebanon into an armed-to-the-teeth vassal state of Iran. — James O'Reilly (@jamesoreilly) September 28, 2024

NPR does tell us he briefly studied theology in Iran in 1989. So we guess he was a qualified Islamic scholar.

This is just a small portion of what the AP left out of their article on Nasrallah… https://t.co/P5OY1fwOWU pic.twitter.com/uqExdxU95l — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 28, 2024





