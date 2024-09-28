‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In

FAIL: This Is How a Desperate Harris Campaign Will Goad Trump While He's...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 28, 2024
As Twitchy reported, we're getting strong "austere religious scholar" vibes from the media on the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Associated Press called him "charismatic and shrewd." As some pointed out, the headline was more positive than the one the AP used when former Sen. Jim Inhofe died.

Other outlets are chiming in with their obituaries. The Washington Post remembers Nasrallah as "a father figure, a moral compass and a political guide."

It gets worse.

… who "rose from humble beginnings."

The @AP calls Nasrallah a "fiery orator" and "pragmatist."

And the @BBC writes: A leader who turned Hezbollah into "a major provider of health, education and social services."

"Qualified Islamic scholar" — it's like they're trolling us with the "austere religious scholar" bit.

He sounds like a swell guy. Can you imagine the obituaries for Benjamin Netanyahu?

NPR neglected to mention any terrorist acts in its write-up, instead telling us that Nasrallah, the eldest of nine children, "was born in 1960 to an impoverished family in the north of Lebanon." Is this supposed to lend him credibility, akin to Kamala Harris telling us she "grew up a middle-class kid"?

NPR does tell us he briefly studied theology in Iran in 1989. So we guess he was a qualified Islamic scholar.


***

Tags: HEZBOLLAH NPR OBITUARY WASHINGTON POST

