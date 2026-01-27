A Monster of His Own Making: After Walz Talked to Trump Protesters Swarm the MN Capitol

It's been a very bad couple of days for old Tampon Timmy up in Minnesota. Ever since the Signal Chat story broke, he's been in full CYA mode. The lame-duck governor even had to eat crow, get on the phone with Donald Trump, agree to meet with Tom Homan, and capitulate to some level of cooperation with the federal government's operations in his state.

Try as he might to maintain a 'More balls than brains' tough guy anti-ICE image in public, the fact that state police were sent to break up a mob gathered at a hotel where ICE agents were staying shows that Timmy is ready to play ball.

That's not sitting too well with the commie crusaders in the streets of Minnesota. The very same statists who have been stalking ICE agents, harassing them at their hotels, and interfering with their operations, are not going to tolerate Walz even talking to Trump, much less cooperating with him.

A group of moronic malcontents showed up at the Minnesota State Capitol today to let the Governor know that any cooperation with the Trump administration was unacceptable.

‘DO YOUR JOB!’: Agitators swarmed Gov. Tim Walz’s office at the Minnesota State Capitol Tuesday, demanding “ICE out now!” after recent federal-agent-involved fatal shootings.https://t.co/13Or7iPFH5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 27, 2026

The monster of his own making had turned on him. As about 200 protesters marched to the Capitol towards his office, demanding that the governor do his job and get ICE out of the state.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 200 agitators gathered outside Walz’s office inside the Capitol building, shouting, "ICE out now!" and "Do your job!" Before the demonstration, organizers said they planned to slowly march toward the governor’s doors, a move that remained peaceful.

There were no bricks thrown, windows broken, or vandalism at the Capitol. It almost seemed as if the younger, angrier Signal Chat-controlled mobs in Minneapolis had sent their parents and maybe a grandma or two to let Walz know they meant business.

The commie a**-clowns are mad at Walz for caving …



Enjoy. :) 🍿🍿🍿pic.twitter.com/oZHq2jRKln — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 27, 2026

What a shame. Walz needed these mobs. He needed the distraction from the billions of dollars in fraud being uncovered in his state. He egged them on through his angry rhetoric. Told them that they were the good guys, that they were on the right side of history. They were his useful idiots.

@Governor

QuiT Tim Walz ... pic.twitter.com/DH7OtRSNP0 — Yadira Vargas Tirado (@YadiraVargasTi1) January 27, 2026

I knew the mob would turn on him they always do. He deserves it i hope they go to his house too. This is why you stop this mess before it starts not get ppl all emotional and acting on emotions. Thats when ppl make big mistakes — DJI (@imgrund1991) January 27, 2026

Conversely, the mob doesn't care about Tim Walz any more than they care about immigration policy. He is their useful idiot. Ice raids or Black Lives Matter, it makes no difference to them. They just hate America; they're not looking for a cause; they are looking for an excuse. And Tim Walz was happy to provide one for them.

They deserve each other, and if there is any true karma in this world, the mob of anti-American agitators whom Tim Walz once tried to control will become the proverbial scorpion on his back. Leaving the lame duck (Yes, we know it's supposed to be a frog) governor wondering why he had been stung, as they both sink before reaching the other side of the stream.

It's just in their nature.





