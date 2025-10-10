Wajahat Ali's Peace-Pooping Party: Trump’s Ceasefire Triumph Ruins His Anti-Israel Rage-Fe...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on October 10, 2025

The arrest of 29-year-old Uber driver Jonathan Rinderknect for his alleged connection to the devastating Palisades fire has again shone a spotlight on the incompetence of the California government.

Federal authorities claim Rinderknect started a fire in the area on New Year's Day. The eight-acre fire was initially extinguished but rekindled a week later, beginning one of the most destructive fires in the state's history.

While Rinderknect may have started the fire, California's improper land management before the blaze, an empty reservoir that led to inoperable fire hydrants during the fire, and the disgraceful treatment of the inferno's victims after it was extinguished have exacerbated the suffering of those who lost everything.

The Palisades fire claimed twelve lives, burned over twenty-three thousand acres, and destroyed over sixty-eight hundred structures.

From the moment the fire was reported, California's Governor Gavin Newsom has done what he does best. He's deflected, finger-pointed, and lied. Blaming the environment and the POTUS, without once acknowledging the role that the policies and actions of Los Angeles and Sacramento played in the preparation, response to, and (lack of) recovery from the fire.

Newsom regularly treats the truth like an athlete treats hamstrings. It's something that needs to be stretched to be used properly. The latest example claims that the delay in the recovery of the Pacific Palisades has nothing to do with delays in permit approvals or his own underhanded scheme to take what was private property and turn it into low-income housing. No, as the California Ken Doll explains it, the federal government is to blame.

According to Governor Hair Gel, the fifth-largest economy on the planet can't afford to help its own citizens, and Donald Trump refuses to give him a blank check.

Watch.

Of course, none of that drivel is true. From day one, FEMA, the EPA, and other agencies have been on the ground in California. As President Trump explained when he toured the area after the fire, federal funds were going to be provided to help the residents affected by the fire; they were not going to pay Newsom to displace them and then replace their homes with low-income housing units.

Any Federal money that's been withheld is because Gavin Newsom cannot be trusted.

James Woods, whose own home was miraculously spared in the blaze, shut down Botox Boy's argument with one simple post.

The FireAid benefit concert in January raised $100 million to help the victims of the fire. They have yet to see a dime. The money raised has instead been distributed to non-profits.

Look, nothing that happened was Gavin Newsom's fault. Just ask him, he'll tell you.

That money didn't go missing; it just didn't go to the people it was raised for. You have to give it to Gav, $100 million is a hell of a grift.

It's helping a lot of people decide to move to Texas.

Is there any doubt why there's reluctance to send federal tax dollars to California?

Gavin Newsom just can't be trusted.

