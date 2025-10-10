James Woods Burns Greedy Gavin Newsom for Crying Over Federal Fire Relief Funds

The arrest of 29-year-old Uber driver Jonathan Rinderknect for his alleged connection to the devastating Palisades fire has again shone a spotlight on the incompetence of the California government.

Advertisement

Federal authorities claim Rinderknect started a fire in the area on New Year's Day. The eight-acre fire was initially extinguished but rekindled a week later, beginning one of the most destructive fires in the state's history.

While Rinderknect may have started the fire, California's improper land management before the blaze, an empty reservoir that led to inoperable fire hydrants during the fire, and the disgraceful treatment of the inferno's victims after it was extinguished have exacerbated the suffering of those who lost everything.

The Palisades fire claimed twelve lives, burned over twenty-three thousand acres, and destroyed over sixty-eight hundred structures.

From the moment the fire was reported, California's Governor Gavin Newsom has done what he does best. He's deflected, finger-pointed, and lied. Blaming the environment and the POTUS, without once acknowledging the role that the policies and actions of Los Angeles and Sacramento played in the preparation, response to, and (lack of) recovery from the fire.

Newsom regularly treats the truth like an athlete treats hamstrings. It's something that needs to be stretched to be used properly. The latest example claims that the delay in the recovery of the Pacific Palisades has nothing to do with delays in permit approvals or his own underhanded scheme to take what was private property and turn it into low-income housing. No, as the California Ken Doll explains it, the federal government is to blame.

According to Governor Hair Gel, the fifth-largest economy on the planet can't afford to help its own citizens, and Donald Trump refuses to give him a blank check.

Watch.

It's been over 9 months since the LA fires.



We have asked for federal disaster aid for months now.



Not a dollar from Trump.



He is abandoning Americans while building ballrooms and decorating his office gold.



It’s disgusting and disqualifying. pic.twitter.com/4K4ly14p7u — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 9, 2025

Of course, none of that drivel is true. From day one, FEMA, the EPA, and other agencies have been on the ground in California. As President Trump explained when he toured the area after the fire, federal funds were going to be provided to help the residents affected by the fire; they were not going to pay Newsom to displace them and then replace their homes with low-income housing units.

Any Federal money that's been withheld is because Gavin Newsom cannot be trusted.

James Woods, whose own home was miraculously spared in the blaze, shut down Botox Boy's argument with one simple post.

Cough up the $100 million from the “fire relief” you pocketed and just please, dear Lord, shut your lying cake hole. https://t.co/A5G2UEBbBz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 9, 2025

The FireAid benefit concert in January raised $100 million to help the victims of the fire. They have yet to see a dime. The money raised has instead been distributed to non-profits.

well, the 100M you stole plus the fact that you have reneged on allowing people to rebuild, you need to SIT DOWN pic.twitter.com/3u1gW1eVlB — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 10, 2025

What have YOU done? Where is the “Fire Aid” we all donated to? Where are the approved building permits? Do we have water in the hydrants yet? Why did you underfund the fire department? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 8, 2025

Advertisement

Look, nothing that happened was Gavin Newsom's fault. Just ask him, he'll tell you.

Well, with all due respects Governor, next time don't turn off the water in the north needed to put out the fires in the south, just to save a little fish minnow.



What you did is *NOT* leadership. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) October 9, 2025

Where is the 100 million bucks of fire aide that went missing? — NewsManJack (@BreakingNewsNik) October 10, 2025

That money didn't go missing; it just didn't go to the people it was raised for. You have to give it to Gav, $100 million is a hell of a grift.

You mean all your mocking and insults aren’t helping our state? 🤔 — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) October 9, 2025

It's helping a lot of people decide to move to Texas.

Is there any doubt why there's reluctance to send federal tax dollars to California?

Gavin Newsom just can't be trusted.