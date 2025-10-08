So It Wasn’t Climate Change? Man Arrested for Starting Palisades Fire

To all of the pundits and politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Bernie Sanders who blamed January's Pacific Palisades fires on climate change, meet climate change. He also goes by the name Jonathan Rinderknecht.

They caught Climate Change. Throw the book at him! pic.twitter.com/Q9Hr9A2EML — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 8, 2025

Arrest made in deadly Palisades Fire that ravaged parts of the Los Angeles area earlier this year, law enforcement source tells CNN. https://t.co/LGFyEyncB3 — CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2025

CNN reports that Rinderknecht, 29, has been arrested in Florida and faces a federal charge of destruction of property by means of fire, also known as arson:

The suspect was working as an Uber driver and dropped off a passenger on New Year’s Eve before walking up a nearby trail where he took some iPhone videos of the view and listened to the rap song, before allegedly starting a fire 12 minutes into the new year, officials said. “It took the defendant several tries to contact 911 to report the fire,” Essayli said. “He fled the scene in his car, but turned around after passing fire engines driving in the opposite direction to fight the fire.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli posts:

Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January.

⁰The complaint alleges that Rinderknecht's started a fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year's Day --… pic.twitter.com/UzrFa0Lmrz — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 8, 2025

The post continues:

… a blaze that eventually turned into one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history, causing death and widespread destruction. Among the evidence that was collected from his digital devices was an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city. While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy. Rinderknecht's initial appearance is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m. EDT in U.S. District Court in Orlando. Rinderknecht is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

So it wasn't climate change? — Andrew1776 (@1776Andrew) October 8, 2025

I’m not even looking him up and will just assume he’s a Democrat. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 8, 2025

But wait … there's more:

Palisades Fire arson suspect Rinderknecht talked about burning a Bible and feeling so liberated before igniting the fire. He also made AI art depicting pro-communist class struggles with rich people laughing at burning peasants.



Infer from that what you will. pic.twitter.com/tX3zLsWB9z — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) October 8, 2025

Obviously MAGA 🙃 — Jake Avra (@jakeavra) October 8, 2025

So youre saying he was a far right extremist? — Homertherat (@homertherat) October 8, 2025

So the Palisades arsonist was an actual communist.



In just months, we've seen this commie set an American city on fire, trans psychos shoot up school children, a trans-furry loving leftist m*rder Charlie Kirk, a leftist attempt to bomb a church... on and on it goes.



Know what… https://t.co/fkm5nUgCU9 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 8, 2025

We can at least rest easy now knowing that climate change is in custody.

We'll see the Pacific Palisades neighborhood rebuilt before we hear Newsom walk back his blame of climate change:

Feb 2025: Gavin Newsom lectures CA fire victims to "wake up" to the realities of climate change.



Oct 2025: Arsonist arrested for starting the Palisades Fire in CA. pic.twitter.com/0oDdP2X0Wn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025





***

