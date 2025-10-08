Bernie Sanders' January Attempt to Basically Blame Trump for the Palisades Fire Just...
So It Wasn’t Climate Change? Man Arrested for Starting Palisades Fire

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on October 08, 2025
To all of the pundits and politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Bernie Sanders who blamed January's Pacific Palisades fires on climate change, meet climate change. He also goes by the name Jonathan Rinderknecht.

CNN reports that Rinderknecht, 29, has been arrested in Florida and faces a federal charge of destruction of property by means of fire, also known as arson: 

The suspect was working as an Uber driver and dropped off a passenger on New Year’s Eve before walking up a nearby trail where he took some iPhone videos of the view and listened to the rap song, before allegedly starting a fire 12 minutes into the new year, officials said.

“It took the defendant several tries to contact 911 to report the fire,” Essayli said. “He fled the scene in his car, but turned around after passing fire engines driving in the opposite direction to fight the fire.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli posts:

The post continues:

… a blaze that eventually turned into one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history, causing death and widespread destruction.

Among the evidence that was collected from his digital devices was an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city.

While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy.

Rinderknecht's initial appearance is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m. EDT in U.S. District Court in Orlando. Rinderknecht is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

But wait … there's more:

We can at least rest easy now knowing that climate change is in custody.

We'll see the Pacific Palisades neighborhood rebuilt before we hear Newsom walk back his blame of climate change:


