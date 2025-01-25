CNN Tries Clutching Pearls Over Trump Offering Conditional Wildfire Aid to CA, Trips Over FEMA Instead

The absolute chutzpah of CNN writing this headline takes our breath away.

Back in November, we here at Twitchy told you how FEMA employees blew the whistles on how the government agency -- under direction from the Biden administration itself -- discriminated against hurricane victims in Florida and elsewhere if those victims had Trump signs in their yards.

They politicized the hurricane and -- three months later -- people in Western North Carolina are waiting for aid (although Trump is working to get them the help they need, which is more that we can say for Biden).

Yet CNN decided this was the angle they wanted to go with:

Trump demands a voter ID law in California as a condition for the state to receive federal funding after deadly wildfires, politicizing disaster aid https://t.co/IX2t3ZRG8r — CNN (@CNN) January 24, 2025

They write:

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that he will be conditioning aid to California following the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, demanding the 'water to be released.' He also said he wants voter ID in the state. 'I want two things. I want voter ID for the people of California, and they all want it right now. You have no, you don’t have voter ID. People want to have voter identification. You want to have proof of citizenship. Ideally, you have one day voting. But I just want voter ID as a start,' Trump told reporters upon landing in North Carolina. 'And I want the water to be released, and they’re going to get a lot of help from the US,' he added. It is an unusual political demand for the president to make, and one that politicizes disaster relief in a state that is reeling from the wildfires. In another political move, the president told reporters Friday that the Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley and lawmakers will be 'working' with North Carolina elected officials on disaster relief as some areas of the state are still rebuilding from Hurricane Helene’s flooding last year.

And Trump is correct: voters OVERWHELMINGLY support Voter ID.

News media are not supposed to be politicizing headlines, but here you are. — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) January 25, 2025

We expected no better from them.

So when a left wing government politicizes literally everything, that's fine, but when a right wing one does it specifically to preserve the integrity of elections, that's a problem? — The Woodpecker (@PicidaeLignum) January 24, 2025

You summed it up perfectly.

Why is voter ID controversial? Why is that requirement not a national requirement? — Mary Studebaker 🟦 (@marymporte) January 24, 2025

Voter ID makes it hard for Democrats to cheat, that's why.

Federal highway funding -mandate seatbelts or else

Federal highway funding-raise drinking age to 21



Its not new only new to you — Siewell TX (@JoeSiewell) January 24, 2025

BINGO.

But if it was a red state, this wouldn’t be an issue — David V (@DavidV34787) January 24, 2025

Because the red state likely has Voter ID?

Thanks for playing, David.

He also stipulated water management to ensure their water isn’t routed to the ocean. — The Tommy Lee (@GrumpyMFer) January 25, 2025

Also a reasonable request.

Brilliant, think about what this must mean if they say no https://t.co/hWTijXrIqE — B**** (@Larry5Shot) January 24, 2025

It's a lose-lose for Democrats.

Republicans are going to start winning elections in CA if they do this. https://t.co/uboep5n4z4 — B Corb (@BCorb79) January 24, 2025

Which is why CNN is whining about it.

This from those who were silent when the Biden administration politicized Helene disaster aid. You’ve lost your voice to criticize. https://t.co/eLavz5GJSy — Nick Nicholaou (@mbsnick) January 24, 2025

Exactly.