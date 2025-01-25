CNN Tries Clutching Pearls Over Trump Offering Conditional Wildfire Aid to CA, Trips Over FEMA Instead

Politico Looks at 'Terrified' Workers Inside Federal Agencies
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The absolute chutzpah of CNN writing this headline takes our breath away.

Back in November, we here at Twitchy told you how FEMA employees blew the whistles on how the government agency -- under direction from the Biden administration itself -- discriminated against hurricane victims in Florida and elsewhere if those victims had Trump signs in their yards.

They politicized the hurricane and -- three months later -- people in Western North Carolina are waiting for aid (although Trump is working to get them the help they need, which is more that we can say for Biden).

Yet CNN decided this was the angle they wanted to go with:

They write:

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that he will be conditioning aid to California following the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, demanding the 'water to be released.' He also said he wants voter ID in the state.

It is an unusual political demand for the president to make, and one that politicizes disaster relief in a state that is reeling from the wildfires.

In another political move, the president told reporters Friday that the Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley and lawmakers will be 'working' with North Carolina elected officials on disaster relief as some areas of the state are still rebuilding from Hurricane Helene’s flooding last year.

And Trump is correct: voters OVERWHELMINGLY support Voter ID.

We expected no better from them.

You summed it up perfectly.

Voter ID makes it hard for Democrats to cheat, that's why.

BINGO.

Because the red state likely has Voter ID?

Thanks for playing, David.

Also a reasonable request.

It's a lose-lose for Democrats.

Which is why CNN is whining about it.

Exactly.

