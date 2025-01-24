It's the Circle of Life! Company That Started Corporate Woke Nonsense Pulls the...
Day Two: DeSantis' Team Schools Media on Shocking Concept ... Words Mean Things
Shocking Rumor Circulating Senator Thom Tillis is a 'NO' on Hegseth Possibly Sinking...
Not HIS Problem: Gavin Newsom Blames Trump for Pointing Out California's Self-Inflicted Wa...
More Winning: Trump Administration Shuts Down Biden's Fake 'Banned Books' Investigations
Follow the Money: RandoLand Exposes Why Catholic Bishops REALLY Oppose Trump's Immigration...
Case Dropped Against Whistleblowing Doctor Who Exposed Texas Hospital Performing Child Sex...
'No One Should Show Him Dignity': Ilhan Omar LASHES OUT at Fellow Democrats...
Melania Returns: Nation Desperate to Escape First Lady Jill's Floral Faux Pas Fiasco...
Oh, So It's TROLLING Now? Vox Tries, Fails to Shift Media Narrative on...
On Their Own: Trump Revokes Taxpayer-Funded Security for Millionaires Dr. Fauci and John...
Nah, We're Good: Hack Don Lemon Thinks Matt Lauer Can Make a Comeback...
VIP
Federal Employees Need to GROW UP About Trump's 'Return to Work' Order ......
AP Framing of Target Stores Ending DEI Initiatives Is Why They're Called 'Associated...

WATCH: Donald Trump Turns Over Mic to North Carolinians STILL Suffering From Hurricane Helen

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Donald Trump visited Western North Carolina today, the first visit since being sworn in as President. There, he gave the residents who were neglected and -- in some cases downright discriminated against -- by the federal government.

Advertisement

This is what Trump is very, very good at.

And why he won two elections.

We're not surprised. At all.

They connect with people.

Help is finally coming.

Recommended

Shocking Rumor Circulating Senator Thom Tillis is a 'NO' on Hegseth Possibly Sinking His Nomination
justmindy
Advertisement

People feel this from Trump. Especially after four years of Biden.

The Democrats didn't care about them and still don't.

Which is why Trump won North Carolina.

It's been a busy week of winning for Trump.

Really epic.

Advertisement

He doesn't act like he's better than them.

This.

Let's see if things change.

We suspect they will now.

We're glad Donald Trump is back in charge.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FEMA HURRICANE NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shocking Rumor Circulating Senator Thom Tillis is a 'NO' on Hegseth Possibly Sinking His Nomination
justmindy
Follow the Money: RandoLand Exposes Why Catholic Bishops REALLY Oppose Trump's Immigration Enforcement
Amy Curtis
Day Two: DeSantis' Team Schools Media on Shocking Concept ... Words Mean Things
justmindy
Melania Returns: Nation Desperate to Escape First Lady Jill's Floral Faux Pas Fiasco Fashion Era
justmindy
It's the Circle of Life! Company That Started Corporate Woke Nonsense Pulls the Plug on DEI Program
Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shocking Rumor Circulating Senator Thom Tillis is a 'NO' on Hegseth Possibly Sinking His Nomination justmindy
Advertisement