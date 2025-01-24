WATCH: Donald Trump Turns Over Mic to North Carolinians STILL Suffering From Hurricane Helen

Donald Trump visited Western North Carolina today, the first visit since being sworn in as President. There, he gave the residents who were neglected and -- in some cases downright discriminated against -- by the federal government.

I don't want to hear EVER AGAIN that the democrats care about "working people"



President Trump just gave the people of Western North Carolina a giant microphone to tell their stories.



He hugged them. He listened to them. He asked questions.



BIDEN IGNORED US FOR 4 MONTHS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jSyTlxHPnl — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 24, 2025

This is what Trump is very, very good at.

And why he won two elections.

This is what CNN was running on their network instead of these stories from Western NC…giant pandas. This is what was more important to Dana Bash.https://t.co/DrQq0znPKO — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 24, 2025

We're not surprised. At all.

I especially loved when @POTUS was signing MAGA hats and @FLOTUS was handing out hugs pic.twitter.com/xEtoyonNen — Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) January 24, 2025

They connect with people.

Help is finally coming.

This man.



This absolutely wonderful man.



Have you EVER considered what motivated men to put their lives on the line for their country and king?



It's this feeling.



This sense of a leader who genuinely cares and wants what is best for YOU. — Doctah GIF (@Doctah_Gish) January 24, 2025

People feel this from Trump. Especially after four years of Biden.

Democrats hate these people. Using the Army Corps of Engineers to clear roads and build bridges is so obvious and necessary, it's a scandal that it hasn't been done.



I wonder if there are tiny homes we can pop up on site for people while they wait for a home. Bathroom, kitchen… — kcmiller (@jcmustian) January 24, 2025

The Democrats didn't care about them and still don't.

Which is why Trump won North Carolina.

He gave them a platform, he listened to them and he FORCED the media to cover them. Help is coming! — Delic8WeeFlower (@Delic8WeeFlower) January 24, 2025

It's been a busy week of winning for Trump.

President Trump has handed his press conference over to victims of Hurricane Helene and is asking them on national television to name the insurance companies that have stiffed them. Absolutely epic stuff. pic.twitter.com/ay9EtUiOsB — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 24, 2025

Really epic.

Imagine the President of the United States just casually adjusting your microphone for you 🎤 https://t.co/VpRqfXCDsV — XIV (@Exayevie) January 24, 2025

He doesn't act like he's better than them.

Yeah he’s bombastic and loves to stir the s**t on social media and I don’t agree with many things he did in his first term, but many people in WNC have been living in tents in the bitter cold after losing everything. They’ve been completely forgotten by the American government as… https://t.co/0kwgCnN4RL — Hey Mom (@FeralSimpleLife) January 24, 2025

This.

Farm Bureau Insurance is not responsive to North Carolina residents.



Trump now knows. pic.twitter.com/aMcwl1Zc0I — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 24, 2025

Let's see if things change.

We suspect they will now.

We're glad Donald Trump is back in charge.