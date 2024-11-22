No Balls In Our Stalls: Nancy Mace Will Not Back Down

Joe Biden is Still the President and His Latest Gaffe Proves All of...
Eric V.  |  12:30 PM on November 22, 2024
AP Photo/Mic Smith

Nancy Mace has been taking a lot of heat from the left of late. Since drafting a resolution to ban men from using women's restrooms at the Capitol she has had a target on her back. The screeching statist harpies quickly discovered that the South Carolina Representative is not one to back down.

From Aaron Rupar to former congressman, Adam Kinzinger, and even in the face of violent threats, Nancy is standing her ground.

'No Balls in Our Stalls!' That's a funny catchphrase, and it's also entirely true. Women deserve to have their own spaces, be it locker rooms or bathrooms, free of biological men. Nancy, regardless of the accusations, is not transphobic or trying to take away anyone's rights. (We don't recall indoor plumbing being mentioned in the Constitution.) She's just looking for 'Common Sense Bathroom Control.'

With everything that's going on in the country and around the world, women having exclusive access to women's spaces seems trivial by comparison. 

Triviality has never stopped the looney left.

'God loves him, I love him, but his penis isn't going to be in my bathroom.'

Of course, the trans-identified man, wearing the latest Dress Barn fashion, accessorized with a perfectly color-coordinated rainbow flag, lacks the self-awareness to understand that rushing the stage in a preplanned spat of anger only proves Nancy's point.

Nancy is fighting the good fight and she isn't standing alone.

General Flynn knows a thing or two about standing up to the left.

Enough is enough indeed. Women deserve to feel safe in their private spaces. Nancy Mace is standing strong and has no intention of backing down.

'No Balls in Our Stalls!' 

