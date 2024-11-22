No Balls In Our Stalls: Nancy Mace Will Not Back Down

Nancy Mace has been taking a lot of heat from the left of late. Since drafting a resolution to ban men from using women's restrooms at the Capitol she has had a target on her back. The screeching statist harpies quickly discovered that the South Carolina Representative is not one to back down.

Advertisement

From Aaron Rupar to former congressman, Adam Kinzinger, and even in the face of violent threats, Nancy is standing her ground.

No matter where, no matter what, I’m going to stand my ground. No balls in our stalls.#HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/QusXEGvy2F — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 21, 2024

'No Balls in Our Stalls!' That's a funny catchphrase, and it's also entirely true. Women deserve to have their own spaces, be it locker rooms or bathrooms, free of biological men. Nancy, regardless of the accusations, is not transphobic or trying to take away anyone's rights. (We don't recall indoor plumbing being mentioned in the Constitution.) She's just looking for 'Common Sense Bathroom Control.'

With everything that's going on in the country and around the world, women having exclusive access to women's spaces seems trivial by comparison.

Triviality has never stopped the looney left.

🚨 #BREAKING: A trans Antifa member has just terrorızed an event Nancy Mace was speaking at, screeching about Nancy’s fight to ban men from women’s bathrooms



Scream at us all you want, but WE WILL NOT RELENT.



This man in a dress attempted to RUSH THE STAGE while Mace was… pic.twitter.com/13mnmcloT6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 21, 2024

'God loves him, I love him, but his penis isn't going to be in my bathroom.'

Of course, the trans-identified man, wearing the latest Dress Barn fashion, accessorized with a perfectly color-coordinated rainbow flag, lacks the self-awareness to understand that rushing the stage in a preplanned spat of anger only proves Nancy's point.

This trans lunatic tried to rush the stage at an event I was speaking at just a little bit ago. They’re making my case with such ease.#HoldingTheLine https://t.co/XI7ZbZASj4 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 21, 2024

Nancy is fighting the good fight and she isn't standing alone.

Stay strong and know that millions are on your side. Keep the mentally ill men out of women’s bathrooms and women’s sports. — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 22, 2024

General Flynn knows a thing or two about standing up to the left.

Stay strong - the tide has shifted. We reject the trans ideology.



Out of kindness, we gave an inch. They then tried to take a mile (or ten). Then they attacked anyone who resisted.



Enough is enough. — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) November 21, 2024

Enough is enough indeed. Women deserve to feel safe in their private spaces. Nancy Mace is standing strong and has no intention of backing down.

'No Balls in Our Stalls!'