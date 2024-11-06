Tammy Bruce Takes a Guess Why It's Taking Kamala Harris So Long to Deliver a Concession Speech

As we told you earlier today, Kamala Harris is expected to deliver a concession speech later this afternoon:

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to make her concession speech in the 2024 presidential election Wednesday from Howard University in Washington, D.C. The Democratic presidential nominee, defeated by former President Donald Trump, will deliver the speech at 4 p.m. ET, the White House confirmed. Harris had been expected to address her election night party Tuesday night at Howard University, a historically Black college where she was an undergraduate.

The nature and tone of Harris' speech remains to be seen, but we're pretty sure it'll require a teleprompter and not be longer than three minutes in length.

Why is it taking so long for Harris to deliver her concession speech? Tammy Bruce has a guess that's as good as any:

Waiting until 6p ET. Hard time choosing an accent? https://t.co/dmcS5WMkFt — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 6, 2024

LOL! You know, that could very well be the reason!

Did she even thank her workers last night? — Cactus Rose (@Cactusrose5) November 6, 2024

Nope. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 6, 2024

They're really keeping Harris under wraps. It's almost like she's still campaigning.

Is it awful to hope that the teleprompter crashes one more time? — Kerry Park (@KerryLPark) November 6, 2024

That would be the high-kick finish the Harris-Walz campaign deserves. Speaking of high kicking, will Tim Walz be with Harris later? Stay tuned.

***

