Tammy Bruce Takes a Guess Why It's Taking Kamala Harris So Long to Deliver a Concession Speech

Doug P.  |  1:24 PM on November 06, 2024
Twitchy

As we told you earlier today, Kamala Harris is expected to deliver a concession speech later this afternoon:

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to make her concession speech in the 2024 presidential election Wednesday from Howard University in Washington, D.C. 

The Democratic presidential nominee, defeated by former President Donald Trump, will deliver the speech at 4 p.m. ET, the White House confirmed. 

Harris had been expected to address her election night party Tuesday night at Howard University, a historically Black college where she was an undergraduate.

The nature and tone of Harris' speech remains to be seen, but we're pretty sure it'll require a teleprompter and not be longer than three minutes in length.

Why is it taking so long for Harris to deliver her concession speech? Tammy Bruce has a guess that's as good as any: 

LOL! You know, that could very well be the reason!

They're really keeping Harris under wraps. It's almost like she's still campaigning.

That would be the high-kick finish the Harris-Walz campaign deserves. Speaking of high kicking, will Tim Walz be with Harris later? Stay tuned. 

