'Holy Smokes!' Here's the Moment CNN's Jake Tapper & John King Knew the Harris Campaign Was Doomed

Various media outlets last night had moments of election realization that all came at slightly different times.

On MSNBC, Jen Psaki called the race for Trump, and it was a wonderful moment of schadenfreude.

Over on CNN, this clip isn't an announcement that Trump won, but it shows Jake Tapper and John King realizing just how awful of a candidate Kamala Harris turned out to be. Watch:

SPECTACULAR MOMENT FOR AMERICA and for @realDonaldTrump:



CNN’s Jake Tapper is left speechless after John King shows the places where Kamala Harris over-performed Joe Biden:



“Holy smokes. Literally nothing, literally not one county.” pic.twitter.com/oM4C55ioQB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

That's some serious "must-see TV" right there! Maybe the Harris campaign should have had Beyonce actually sing something.

"Holy smokes" should have been the Harris-Walz campaign slogan, because they got smoked.

It’s almost as if the 2020 results weren’t actually real…. — Qey Qebero (@QQebero) November 6, 2024

Tens of millions of Democrat votes failed to materialize this year compared to 2020. Weird, right?

All the gaslighting, shaming, demonization, fearmongering, celebrity endorsements, Obama support, teleprompter scripts, friendly interviews didn’t move the needle in a single county.



I’m so proud of Americans https://t.co/gJmN3FopHT — Taylor Trandahl (@taylortrandahl) November 6, 2024

The legacy media realizing they've lost the ability to control the narrative has to have them in a panic.