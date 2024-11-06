'Lawyer UP'! Now That Her Marxist, Radical 'Horse' Has LOST, Liz Cheney Tries...
'Holy Smokes!' Here's the Moment CNN's Jake Tapper & John King Knew the Harris Campaign Was Doomed

Doug P.  |  11:50 AM on November 06, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

Various media outlets last night had moments of election realization that all came at slightly different times. 

On MSNBC, Jen Psaki called the race for Trump, and it was a wonderful moment of schadenfreude

Over on CNN, this clip isn't an announcement that Trump won, but it shows Jake Tapper and John King realizing just how awful of a candidate Kamala Harris turned out to be. Watch:

That's some serious "must-see TV" right there! Maybe the Harris campaign should have had Beyonce actually sing something.

"Holy smokes" should have been the Harris-Walz campaign slogan, because they got smoked.

