Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing Market

In what could be another huge win for American homeowners, Trump is floating the idea of eliminating capital gains taxes on home sales.

President Trump said Tuesday he is considering eliminating the capital gains tax on home sales — a potentially massive financial break for sellers. “We are thinking about no tax on capital gains on houses,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Trump was responding to a question from Real America Voice reporter Brian Glenn, who is in a relationship with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia GOP congresswoman recently introduced a bill in Congress calling for the elimination of the tax on home sales. Minutes earlier, the president had unloaded on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates.

“It’s causing a problem for people who want to buy a home,” Trump said. “People aren’t able to buy a house because this guy is a numbskull. He keeps the rates too high, and probably doing it for political reasons,” Trump went on, claiming that Powell will be out in “eight months” — despite his term expiring May 15.

Elderly homeowners, having held their properties for decades, are reluctant to sell due to steep capital gains taxes on the proceeds. This creates a shortage of family homes, as the older generation stays put, limiting options for young couples seeking to purchase.

POTUS is practicing the time honored knowledge of rewarding behavior you desire, no gains tax on hone sales to encourage home building, a removing incentives for behaviors you discourage, like removing all gov't benefits for illegals. Simple management https://t.co/PCF9UKbSHg — Kevin Bogan 🇺🇸 (@kbogan256) July 22, 2025

Simple concepts that could pay off big for the American economy.

This is a great idea.

Makes your property actually feel like yours, not the state's.

Pass on wealth to children. https://t.co/psD2w4W5De — Nerdy Liberty Fan (@nerdylibertyfan) July 22, 2025

As it should be.

Time to end all Captain Gains period



Capital Gains is a Mafia Style Shakedown Tax https://t.co/Dok089HqyV — KrysKo🍁🇨🇦 (@RealKrysKo) July 22, 2025

Honestly, if done only for primary owner occupied residence, with some regionally adjusted cap, this could loosen up the housing market https://t.co/r5HpaLIGkF — Jordan S. Terry (@The_Analyst) July 22, 2025

Yes, there needs to be an incentive for only primary homeowners, and not big corporations who buy up residential homes to rent out.

Yes. Been wanting to see this for a very long time. Time to incentivize home ownership again ! Will also encourage sales and add some much needed housing to market. — Michael J. Romer (@MichaelRomerEsq) July 22, 2025

On main residence only with a cap. Otherwise the rich will be flipping houses and driving up costs. — Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) July 22, 2025

I think all Dems should refuse to take advantage of this and everything else that will make their lives better. — CalistaCapulet (@CalistaCapulet) July 22, 2025

That sounds fair.

There’s no such thing as a bad tax cut — James Moriarty (@enlightenedJim) July 22, 2025

Never ever.

