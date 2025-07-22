Sunny Hostin Invokes U.S. Constitution’s 'Comedy Clause' to Protect Late-Night TV Host Ste...
VIP
When Secretary Hegseth Promotes a Woman, the Media Demotes the Story
The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the...
Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba
Cussing and Fussing: Dems and the Party’s Alleged Comedians Drop More F-Bombs as...
Journalism, Ladies & Gents! CNN Doc Who Questioned Trump's Health Is Actually a...
'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or...
VIP
Kai Trump: Soaring Above Leftist 'Karens' with Talent, Grace, and Unstoppable American Spi...
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full...
It's the Little Things: Trump Administration Ends Biden-Era Paper Straw Mandate
Buttigieg's Billion-Dollar EV Charger Blunder: Barely Any Plugs and Lots of Wasted Dollars
Rahm Emanuel, Fading Democrat Dinosaur, Admits Men Aren’t Women, Dooming His Political Amb...
Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard...
GOLD MEDAL: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Officially Ban Men From Women's Sports

Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing Market

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In what could be another huge win for American homeowners, Trump is floating the idea of eliminating capital gains taxes on home sales. 

President Trump said Tuesday he is considering eliminating the capital gains tax on  home sales — a potentially massive financial break for sellers.

“We are thinking about no tax on capital gains on houses,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

Trump was responding to a question from Real America Voice reporter Brian Glenn, who is in a relationship with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia GOP congresswoman recently introduced a bill in Congress calling for the elimination of the tax on home sales. 

Minutes earlier, the president had unloaded on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates.


“It’s causing a problem for people who want to buy a home,” Trump said. “People aren’t able to buy a house because this guy is a numbskull. He keeps the rates too high, and probably doing it for political reasons,” Trump went on, claiming that Powell will be out in “eight months” — despite his term expiring May 15.

Advertisement

Elderly homeowners, having held their properties for decades, are reluctant to sell due to steep capital gains taxes on the proceeds. This creates a shortage of family homes, as the older generation stays put, limiting options for young couples seeking to purchase.

Simple concepts that could pay off big for the American economy. 

As it should be. 

Recommended

The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the Water
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yes, there needs to be an incentive for only primary homeowners, and not big corporations who buy up residential homes to rent out.

That sounds fair. 

Never ever. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the Water
Amy Curtis
Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba
justmindy
Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or Economics
Amy Curtis
South Park’s $1.5B Mega-Deal Laughs in Colbert’s Face as His Unfunny Show Gets Axed
justmindy
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full of Racist Stereotypes (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the Water Amy Curtis
Advertisement