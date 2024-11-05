Sorry, Chuck! Control of US Senate Flips (Looking Like a BAD Night for...
Kamala Harris Campaign Wrapping It Up for the Night, Goes Silent on Media

Brett T.  |  11:59 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It's currently 11:36 p.m., and the Kamala Harris campaign's Jen O’Malley Dillon has sent out a message to everyone to "get some sleep, and get ready to close strong tomorrow." 

They're really counting on Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan — the "blue wall" — in which Donald Trump is leading all three. They're still waiting for Philadelphia and Detroit to come through for them.

Howard Kurtz notes that the Harris campaign has stopped communicating with reporters.

Just call 'em already. We're tired.

And they left all those poor boys and girls curled up on the floor of the Javits Center, weeping.

Nope.

Meanwhile, they're having a dance party over at Mar-a-Lago.

***

