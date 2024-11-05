Kamala Harris Campaign Wrapping It Up for the Night, Goes Silent on Media

It's currently 11:36 p.m., and the Kamala Harris campaign's Jen O’Malley Dillon has sent out a message to everyone to "get some sleep, and get ready to close strong tomorrow."

Email from Jen O’Malley Dillon sent out just now to all hands on Harris campaign: “get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/H0Jl33rRkf — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 6, 2024

They're really counting on Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan — the "blue wall" — in which Donald Trump is leading all three. They're still waiting for Philadelphia and Detroit to come through for them.

It's only 11 PM and Kamala HQ is wrapping it up for the night. https://t.co/V4LCE5NI1b — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 6, 2024

Howard Kurtz notes that the Harris campaign has stopped communicating with reporters.

Harris operation has gone silent in terms of communicating with the media, usually not a good sign for a campaign — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) November 6, 2024

Preparing for the 3 am dumps. — Jay (@dawgs4ever) November 6, 2024

Sounds like they are planning a ballot drop between 3-5am! — Ashleigh Rodriguez (@AshleighonX) November 6, 2024

It is because the steal will take place during the night. — Julie Golvach🇺🇸 (@JulieGolvach) November 6, 2024

An early lid. Another thing Biden did that Kamala won’t do differently. — Tom Jackson (@ThomasJaxTampa) November 6, 2024

They’re going to try and steal it again. The puppet media won’t call the battleground states and they won’t concede. — Bob Hope (@StockholmTurd) November 6, 2024

Just call 'em already. We're tired.

Somebody let Kamala know the people want her concession speech tonight unless she doesn’t believe in Democracy all of a sudden. — Jason Singh (@jasonsinghreal) November 6, 2024

Exactly what the Clinton camp did in 2016. — Mike (@meisterstenz) November 6, 2024

And they left all those poor boys and girls curled up on the floor of the Javits Center, weeping.

LOL ready to close out strong as we fortify the vote. But there isn't enough to have the media hold your water. You ran the play in 2020. It isn't going to work this year. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) November 6, 2024

Only losing campaigns say this. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) November 6, 2024

“Close out strong” is loserspeak for lose. — Max Has Opinions (@thecountmaxwell) November 6, 2024

An awful lot of words for “loss” and “concession” — E V (@ElleVanderbilt) November 6, 2024

Tomorrow? It is over. — Matthew Battle (@librab103) November 6, 2024

So no concession tonight, huh? — Seth Drayer (@sethdrayer) November 6, 2024

Nope.

Meanwhile, they're having a dance party over at Mar-a-Lago.

