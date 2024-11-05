'Surest Sign It's Over': CNN Having Trouble Getting Comment from Silent Team Harris Tonight

MSNBC Suggests Working Class Voters Are Ungrateful for the Jobs 'Literally Created for...
Doug P.  |  11:27 PM on November 05, 2024
Screen shot

The Trump campaign is encouraged so far, but the election is far from settled.

Races in North Carolina, Georgia and other states have already been called for Donald Trump (according to Decision Desk HQ), and based on turnout and demographics it's looking like an uphill battle for Kamala Harris. Another way to tell there's trouble for Team Harris is that media outlets are having trouble getting comment from that campaign. A little while ago CNN said they've gotten nothing but silence from the Harris campaign: 

Harris and her people sure don't seem all that confident judging from their silence:

So far so good!

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Let's hope that's not a positive sign for the Harris campaign.

