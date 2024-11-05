'Surest Sign It's Over': CNN Having Trouble Getting Comment from Silent Team Harris Tonight

The Trump campaign is encouraged so far, but the election is far from settled.

Races in North Carolina, Georgia and other states have already been called for Donald Trump (according to Decision Desk HQ), and based on turnout and demographics it's looking like an uphill battle for Kamala Harris. Another way to tell there's trouble for Team Harris is that media outlets are having trouble getting comment from that campaign. A little while ago CNN said they've gotten nothing but silence from the Harris campaign:

Advertisement

The Harris campaign has gone dark. They aren't even responding to CNN's inquiries.



You want the surest sign this is over? That's it. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 6, 2024

Harris and her people sure don't seem all that confident judging from their silence:

CNN: Kamala Harris' campaign HQ has gone silent as her chances of winning are fading fast pic.twitter.com/iw1upnQveN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 6, 2024

So far so good!

CNN says the Harris campaign team has gone silent and "appears to be searching for bright spots"



Jake Tapper says "this is my 7th presidential election, I would observe that when campaigns go silent it's generally not a positive sign." pic.twitter.com/qfUn0USt7U — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) November 6, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: CNN is now reporting that Kamala Harris's headquarters has fallen into complete silence, with crowds of supporters visibly tense with some seen pacing while others are beginning to lose hope as updates come in pic.twitter.com/xsVRu8U8TN — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 6, 2024

Let's hope that's not a positive sign for the Harris campaign.