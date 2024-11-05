Here We Go! Ohio, North Carolina (and More States) Called for Trump

The vote continues to roll in, and we're still waiting for a final call on the presidential race.

Kamala Harris has won states you'd expect, such as Massachusetts and New York, but some other key battleground states are starting to fall in Donald Trump's direction.

Decision Desk HQ has called North Carolina for Trump:

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in North Carolina.#DecisionMade: 9:22 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/PZocSAoy3P pic.twitter.com/IcJ5Pro772 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

🚨HUGE! North Carolina has just been called for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/6WyIoGSbcy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2024

Also, Ohio has been called for Donald Trump:

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Ohio.#DecisionMade: 8:58 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/HNKJQ5ckxt pic.twitter.com/bAAB8e2hr1 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

Also, Trump has taken Florida by a wide margin that wasn't called by the pollsters, and hopefully that holds true for many other states. Also Tennessee and Missouri have been called for Trump:

BREAKING: CNN projects Donald Trump will win Florida, Tennessee, and Missouri.



Trump's win in Florida comes after some Democrats were optimistic about Harris' chances in the state. pic.twitter.com/xr8OboVdhv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024

In addition to this, Sen. Ted Cruz has won reelection in Texas. It's looking good so far. Stay with us for more.