MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Claims the Electoral College Is Voter Suppression
Robert Reich Posts the Greatest Tweet Iowahawk Has Ever Witnessed
POLITICO Gives Advice on Not Drowning in X's Election Day Sewer
Based Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Amendments 3 and 4 Have Failed
CNN's Dana Bash Wonders If Kamala Harris Had Enough Time to Introduce Herself...
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Has Done Everything It Could to Save Us From...
Sen. Cory Booker Has Heard Guys Say Their Girlfriends Will Kill Them If...
Bomb Threats Delay Voting in DeKalb County, Georgia
Keeping An Eye On The Keystone State: Pesky Problems Plague Pennsylvania Polls
‘Based’ Mike Lee Argues That the Supreme Court Should Overturn a Major Precedent...
Dairy State Dispatch: Error Leads Milwaukee Election Officials to Reset, Recount 30k Absen...
Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
LIVE: Election Night 2024
CBS News Reminds Voters That Election Disinformation Doesn't End After You Cast Your...

Here We Go! Ohio, North Carolina (and More States) Called for Trump

Doug P.  |  9:41 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The vote continues to roll in, and we're still waiting for a final call on the presidential race.

Kamala Harris has won states you'd expect, such as Massachusetts and New York, but some other key battleground states are starting to fall in Donald Trump's direction. 

Advertisement

Decision Desk HQ has called North Carolina for Trump: 

Also, Ohio has been called for Donald Trump: 

Also, Trump has taken Florida by a wide margin that wasn't called by the pollsters, and hopefully that holds true for many other states. Also Tennessee and Missouri have been called for Trump:

In addition to this, Sen. Ted Cruz has won reelection in Texas. It's looking good so far. Stay with us for more. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Robert Reich Posts the Greatest Tweet Iowahawk Has Ever Witnessed
Brett T.
‘Based’ Mike Lee Argues That the Supreme Court Should Overturn a Major Precedent (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Based Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Amendments 3 and 4 Have Failed
Brett T.
POLITICO Gives Advice on Not Drowning in X's Election Day Sewer
Brett T.
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Has Done Everything It Could to Save Us From Donald Trump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement