MSNBC correspondent reports Hamas attack in Israel is a 'big gift to Benjamin Netanyahu'

Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on October 07, 2023
Journalism meme

The lefty media hot takes on the Hamas attacks in Israel and the retaliation are coming in fast as you might have predicted.

Here's one more from an MSNBC foreign correspondent that has a real "Netanyahu pounces" kind of feel to it (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott). Watch:

Sadly we can't say we're surprised.

Fact check: True.

"Unfathomably stupid" pretty much sums up MSNBC.

It's definitely in the running: When the lib media is indistinguishable from Laurence Tribe:

