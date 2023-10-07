MSNBC correspondent reports Hamas attack in Israel is a 'big gift to Benjamin Netanyahu'

The lefty media hot takes on the Hamas attacks in Israel and the retaliation are coming in fast as you might have predicted.

Here's one more from an MSNBC foreign correspondent that has a real "Netanyahu pounces" kind of feel to it (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott). Watch:

Advertisement

MSNBC's @MattMcBradley on Hamas terror attack: "I couldn’t think of a better gift for Benjamin Netanyahu right now than this kind of incursion ... This is a very big gift for Benjamin Netanyahu." pic.twitter.com/9E8NeUdAJV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2023

Sadly we can't say we're surprised.

No matter how much one despises corporate media it’s not nearly enough. — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) October 7, 2023

Fact check: True.

Forget politics for a second - this is insanely bad analysis. The failures leading to this war are staggering. The discontent I’m seeing in Israel right now with the preparedness and response is at a boil. The idea that this is a political gift is unfathomably stupid. https://t.co/1BNbNq15bI — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 7, 2023

"Unfathomably stupid" pretty much sums up MSNBC.

Competing for grossest take of the day I see? — Bhavik (@Bhavik0880) October 7, 2023

It's definitely in the running: When the lib media is indistinguishable from Laurence Tribe:

Birds of a feather...hey @tribelaw, why DID you delete this? pic.twitter.com/kdcl8ARC0y — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) October 7, 2023

Tribe isn't the only one to have deleted an initial reaction today.

***

Related:

Excuse me?!? Laurence Tribe shares his UGLY thoughts on what's REALLY going on in Israel

BREAKING: Israel declares WAR following LARGE-SCALE attack by Hamas

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!