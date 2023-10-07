Excuse me?!? Laurence Tribe shares his UGLY thoughts on what's REALLY going on in Israel

CBS News tries to help Biden explain the 'economic impact' at the grocery...
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:30 AM on October 07, 2023
Meme screenshot

Laurence Tribe is a name that will be well known to anyone who has followed the legal world for any length of time. Tribe is a noted Constitutional scholar, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, and has argued in front of the US Supreme Court 36 times. But despite having an enviable legal resume Tribe isn't well known for for having a well thought out Twitter presence... a fact that he reinforced today with the hottest of the hot takes regarding the current war between Israel and Hamas.

The only way this thought would make sense is if one were to assume that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had worked in collusion with Hamas terrorists to orchestrate a mass rocket attack and invasion of his own country to distract from ... a squabble over the role the judiciary in Israeli politics. 

Yes, this all makes sense.

Maybe true but we're confident that many people are out there dutifully working to top it as we speak.

Dodged a bullet there there's no doubt.

Maybe Hillary Clinton has some ideas on how to do this 'deprogramming' ... it seems to be her area of special interest these days.

Just asking questions here, man! It's not an accusationheaven forbid!

Even people who seem to be on the same page usually with Tribe are pointing out what a mess of a message this is.

This definitely falls into the category of failure to read the room, yes.

When you're putting out thoughts and even Keith Olbermann is saying 'Whoa buddy, this is nuts' then you've taken some seriously wrong turns in your thinking,.

The day is young so there's likely to be stiff competition to be the one who makes the Worst of the Takes on the Israel situation, but it's hard to imagine anyone topping Laurence Tribe's contribution this morning.

***

