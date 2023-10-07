Excuse me?!? Laurence Tribe shares his UGLY thoughts on what's REALLY going on in Israel

Laurence Tribe is a name that will be well known to anyone who has followed the legal world for any length of time. Tribe is a noted Constitutional scholar, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, and has argued in front of the US Supreme Court 36 times. But despite having an enviable legal resume Tribe isn't well known for for having a well thought out Twitter presence... a fact that he reinforced today with the hottest of the hot takes regarding the current war between Israel and Hamas.

Advertisement

Is Netanyahu wagging the dog of war to take attention away from his own war on the independent judiciary?



Can anyone put that past him?https://t.co/lsxjK0E6JI — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) October 7, 2023

The only way this thought would make sense is if one were to assume that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had worked in collusion with Hamas terrorists to orchestrate a mass rocket attack and invasion of his own country to distract from ... a squabble over the role the judiciary in Israeli politics.

Yes, this all makes sense.

Gonna be hard to find a worse take than this today. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) October 7, 2023

Maybe true but we're confident that many people are out there dutifully working to top it as we speak.

Imagine posting something so shameful on a morning like this. And to think Bill

Clinton nearly put this jackass on the Supreme Court! — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) October 7, 2023

Dodged a bullet there there's no doubt.

Thanks for reminding people that you’re the absolute worst person. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 7, 2023

Your hatred runs deep, Larry.

Maybe you need to be 'deprogrammed'. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 7, 2023

Maybe Hillary Clinton has some ideas on how to do this 'deprogramming' ... it seems to be her area of special interest these days.

Delete this. Holy shit, dude. — Fall Otter Deb 🦦🍁 (@livefreeordeb) October 7, 2023

Is Tribe shilling for terrorists to take attention away from his own failures as a journalist?



Can anyone put that past him? — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) October 7, 2023

Just asking questions here, man! It's not an accusation, heaven forbid!

Dozens of people dead, more kidnapped, thousands of rockets shot, children deprived of their parents. You have brought eternal shame on yourself and everyone with whom you associate. — Stephen Miran (@SteveMiran) October 7, 2023

Even people who seem to be on the same page usually with Tribe are pointing out what a mess of a message this is.

No it’s not past him.

But no, that’s not what is happening at the moment.

Read the room dude. — Atogrim von Draken (@SiriusDrakeCGBI) October 7, 2023

This definitely falls into the category of failure to read the room, yes.

Well this is a moronic and indefensible POV https://t.co/9eXIaSEMk1 — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) October 7, 2023

When you're putting out thoughts and even Keith Olbermann is saying 'Whoa buddy, this is nuts' then you've taken some seriously wrong turns in your thinking,.

Advertisement

The day is young so there's likely to be stiff competition to be the one who makes the Worst of the Takes on the Israel situation, but it's hard to imagine anyone topping Laurence Tribe's contribution this morning.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!