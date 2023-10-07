US gov't account deleted statement about the Hamas attack on Israel that Ted Cruz called disgraceful

As we told you earlier, Israel has declared war after a large-scale attack by Hamas:

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise and unprecedented land, see and air attack on Israel, which its leader said included firing about 5,000 rockets. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded saying the country was at war with Hamas and that reservists would be called up to boost the armed forces. “The enemy will pay a price it has never known before," he said. At least 40 Israelis have been killed, health officials said. At least 198 people were killed after Israeli strikes, the Gaza health ministry said.

It's probably no coincidence that this attack comes just a few weeks after the Biden White House released billions of dollars to Iran in a hostage negotiation:

Iran is behind this.



And Biden handed them $6 billion just a few weeks ago as ransom.



Again, you can't fix stupid. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 7, 2023

News reports indicate that President Biden will speak with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu later today, but so far there's been no statement directly from the White House.

How is there still no statement from the American president. This is a disgrace. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 7, 2023

As of the time this story was published, there were zero mentions or statements about the attacks on any of the official White House Twitter(X) accounts. However, there was a statement from a U.S. government account -- the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs -- that might give an indication of how the Biden White House will react:

“Violence solves nothing”: The Biden Admin policy toward Israel is markedly different from its policy toward Ukraine https://t.co/U7M0kOue7U — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2023

Senator Ted Cruz called the tweet disgraceful:

This is disgraceful and every single person involved in drafting and approving this tweet should be immediately expelled from the U.S. government. https://t.co/EF6cJOCVpM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 7, 2023

And then it disappeared:

The deleted statement is indeed very different from the U.S. government's stance on Ukraine:

WTF? This is an official US government account! pic.twitter.com/kwh4wPmvf1 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 7, 2023

@USPalAffairs deleted this. It’s going to stay up. The US believes Hamas’ attack is wrong but that Jews should just stand there and die. This is antisemitism. The Jew is always at fault and should accept whatever violence. #Israel_under_attack #IStandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/3QmGLdBVUs — (((Evan Villegas))) (@evvi4118) October 7, 2023

Why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/zsdcdBzKcm — Lil AshkeNazX (חיים) (@DrDavidInDC) October 7, 2023

We probably haven't seen the last of the bad takes from the government and others.

