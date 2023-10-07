US gov't account deleted statement about the Hamas attack on Israel that Ted Cruz called disgraceful

'This hatred is Biblical.': Elon Musk shares hope for lasting ME peace, but...
Doug P.  |  10:09 AM on October 07, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

As we told you earlier, Israel has declared war after a large-scale attack by Hamas:

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise and unprecedented land, see and air attack on Israel, which its leader said included firing about 5,000 rockets.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded saying the country was at war with Hamas and that reservists would be called up to boost the armed forces. “The enemy will pay a price it has never known before," he said.

At least 40 Israelis have been killed, health officials said. At least 198 people were killed after Israeli strikes, the Gaza health ministry said.

It's probably no coincidence that this attack comes just a few weeks after the Biden White House released billions of dollars to Iran in a hostage negotiation: 

News reports indicate that President Biden will speak with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu later today, but so far there's been no statement directly from the White House.

As of the time this story was published, there were zero mentions or statements about the attacks on any of the official White House Twitter(X) accounts. However, there was a statement from a U.S. government account -- the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs -- that might give an indication of how the Biden White House will react:

Senator Ted Cruz called the tweet disgraceful:

And then it disappeared:

The deleted statement is indeed very different from the U.S. government's stance on Ukraine:

We probably haven't seen the last of the bad takes from the government and others.

*** 

***

