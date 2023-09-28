Try not to get emotional as Dems point to 'the only thing the president can be guilty of'

Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment...
Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on September 28, 2023
According to Democrats and the lefty media, the allegations about Biden corruption only serve as evidence of "a father's love for his son."

That spin made predictable appearances during today's first House Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry hearing.

Rep. Maxwell Frost was among Democrats to admit that Biden is guilty, but only of love in the first degree: 

Yep, that's what he said alright:

Pass the tissues, or a few Benjamins, so we can dab our tears.

It's just so touching!

But wait, there's more!

Here's another Democrat taking the same approach, just a lot louder: 

"Guilty of loving this child..." Seriously?

Some other words come to mind as well.

Some fathers' love knows NO bounds.

*** 

