Try not to get emotional as Dems point to 'the only thing the president can be guilty of'

According to Democrats and the lefty media, the allegations about Biden corruption only serve as evidence of "a father's love for his son."

That spin made predictable appearances during today's first House Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry hearing.

Rep. Maxwell Frost was among Democrats to admit that Biden is guilty, but only of love in the first degree:

"The only thing the president can be guilty of here is of being a father," says @RepMaxwellFrost. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 28, 2023

Yep, that's what he said alright:

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D): “The only thing the president can be guilty of here is being a father” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Nny7aUBvKt — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) September 28, 2023

“The only thing the president can be guilty of here is being a father”



Oh my God 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FYDQ6PF6W4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2023

Pass the tissues, or a few Benjamins, so we can dab our tears.

It's just so touching!

But wait, there's more!

Here's another Democrat taking the same approach, just a lot louder:

Rep. @JasmineForUS, screaming: "I will tell you what the president has been guilty of: He has been guilty of loving this child unconditionally." pic.twitter.com/a6SEUCebis — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 28, 2023

"Guilty of loving this child..." Seriously?

Democrat reps are so impressive! https://t.co/SPizFKbtHi — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 28, 2023

Some other words come to mind as well.

He loves his 52 year old child so much that cocaine is in the White House and wire transfers are using the President's Delaware home address. https://t.co/aYRFzTPT65 — mitrebox (@mitrebox) September 28, 2023

Some fathers' love knows NO bounds.

***

