WH spox & Hunter Biden's lawyer spotted NOT having the same spin

Doug P.  |  2:23 PM on September 28, 2023
Meme screenshot

Earlier this week House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer dropped some more info about the Bidens in regards to two bank wires from Chinese nationals and the address that was listed as the beneficiary:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.  

White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams had this explanation at the ready:

This took place in 2019. Was there a pandemic that year that we missed? Also at that time, Hunter Biden did not live at his father's house. 

Sams said the address was listed for "paycheck/employer" reasons (in his hypothetical), but Hunter Biden's lawyer was spotted telling a slightly different story:

From CBS News:

In his statement, Lowell said the bank transfers resulted from loans Hunter Biden received from a private individual, and they referenced his father's Delaware address because it was on his personal driver's license at the time.

Lowell said Hunter Biden borrowed the funds while making "a substantial investment" in a partnership called  BHR Partners.  

"We expect more occasions where the Republican chairs twist the truth to mislead people to promote their fantasy political agenda," Lowell said in his statement.

This might seem like an extreme request, but maybe a reporter could ask them for clarification.

Here's a safe bet:

*** 

