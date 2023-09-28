WH spox & Hunter Biden's lawyer spotted NOT having the same spin

Earlier this week House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer dropped some more info about the Bidens in regards to two bank wires from Chinese nationals and the address that was listed as the beneficiary:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.

White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams had this explanation at the ready:

Imagine them arguing that, if someone stayed at their parents' house during the pandemic, listed it as their permanent address for work, and got a paycheck, the parents somehow also worked for the employer



It's bananas



Yet this is what extreme House Republicans have sunken to https://t.co/25bQuDwtcp — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) September 27, 2023

This took place in 2019. Was there a pandemic that year that we missed? Also at that time, Hunter Biden did not live at his father's house.

1. Hunter was living in California, not Delaware, when Jonathan Li wired the money. So your comparison fails there lol

2. Joe Biden helped Jonathan Li's daughter get into college

3. Hunter introduced Jonathan Li to Joe Biden — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 27, 2023

Sams said the address was listed for "paycheck/employer" reasons (in his hypothetical), but Hunter Biden's lawyer was spotted telling a slightly different story:

Hold on—the wire transfer was a paycheck? Hunter’s lawyer said it was a “loan repayment” from a private Chinese citizen. https://t.co/6D5Jh0W1OS — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 28, 2023

Why is the WH Oversight spokesperson saying the wire transfer to Joe Biden’s house was a paycheck for Hunter when Hunter’s lawyer is claiming it was a loan repayment from a private citizen? pic.twitter.com/fmKCkO6fsu — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 28, 2023

From CBS News:

In his statement, Lowell said the bank transfers resulted from loans Hunter Biden received from a private individual, and they referenced his father's Delaware address because it was on his personal driver's license at the time. Lowell said Hunter Biden borrowed the funds while making "a substantial investment" in a partnership called BHR Partners. "We expect more occasions where the Republican chairs twist the truth to mislead people to promote their fantasy political agenda," Lowell said in his statement.

This might seem like an extreme request, but maybe a reporter could ask them for clarification.

Wouldn’t it be cool if a journalist asked one or both of these people about this inconsistency? Just a thought… — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 28, 2023

