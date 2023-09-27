WH spox 'caught in a blatant lie' while trying to spin Biden out of the latest Oversight bombshell

Yesterday House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer dropped another bombshell about the Bidens and it was in regard to two bank wires from Chinese nationals and the address that was listed as the beneficiary.

Advertisement

From the House Oversight Committee:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires. “Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does. In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States. When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children,” said Chairman Comer. “Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing? Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the First Family’s corruption. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, will continue to follow the evidence and money to provide transparency and accountability.”

Ian Sams, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, had this excuse at the ready:

Imagine them arguing that, if someone stayed at their parents' house during the pandemic, listed it as their permanent address for work, and got a paycheck, the parents somehow also worked for the employer



It's bananas



Yet this is what extreme House Republicans have sunken to https://t.co/25bQuDwtcp — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) September 27, 2023

That's a bunch of BS in its entirety, but at least Sams worked in the "extreme House Republicans" talking point the Dems have been going with:

1. Hunter was living in California, not Delaware, when Jonathan Li wired the money. So your comparison fails there lol

2. Joe Biden helped Jonathan Li's daughter get into college

3. Hunter introduced Jonathan Li to Joe Biden — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 27, 2023

Other than those things, Sams nailed it!

The wire transfer from the Chinese to an account with Joe Biden’s home address occurred in 2019.



When do you think the COVID pandemic happened? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 27, 2023

2019 was a year before the pandemic and Hunter Biden wasn't even living with Joe Biden. Your "defense" is bananas. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 27, 2023

Biden's people are obviously expecting much of the media to serve up their spin unquestioned and without scrutiny.

White House caught once again in a blatant lie https://t.co/sxkO8xWM6J pic.twitter.com/ll2NRCjjRc — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

Yep, the lie detector is overheating again.

An intrepid media fact checker would find several pieces of misinformation here. Hunter Biden was living in California in 2019. The pandemic did not begin until March of 2020.



You're welcome, @GlennKesslerWP https://t.co/TgFyWne72u — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2023

The "fact-checkers" are no doubt working diligently at the moment digging into whatever Trump has said today.

Yeah, it was 2019 when those bribes were wired. Crackhead Hunter lived in California.



You're getting sloppy with the lies. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 27, 2023

There was a pandemic in 2019?



Which one?



And no, Hunter was not living in Delaware in 2019.



Is there anything else you would like to get hilariously wrong today? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 27, 2023

Give him time and he'll likely serve up another doozy before too long.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!