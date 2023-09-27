MSNBC Guest Thinks Trump Is a Nazi for the Craziest Reason
WH spox 'caught in a blatant lie' while trying to spin Biden out of the latest Oversight bombshell

Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on September 27, 2023
Yesterday House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer dropped another bombshell about the Bidens and it was in regard to two bank wires from Chinese nationals and the address that was listed as the beneficiary.

From the House Oversight Committee:

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed and obtained two bank wires revealing Hunter Biden received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July and August 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.  

“Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does. In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States. When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children,” said Chairman Comer.

“Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing? Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the First Family’s corruption. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, will continue to follow the evidence and money to provide transparency and accountability.”

Ian Sams, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, had this excuse at the ready: 

That's a bunch of BS in its entirety, but at least Sams worked in the "extreme House Republicans" talking point the Dems have been going with: 

Other than those things, Sams nailed it!

Biden's people are obviously expecting much of the media to serve up their spin unquestioned and without scrutiny.

Yep, the lie detector is overheating again.

The "fact-checkers" are no doubt working diligently at the moment digging into whatever Trump has said today.

Give him time and he'll likely serve up another doozy before too long.

*** 

