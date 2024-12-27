Light My Fire: Landmark Famously Featured on The Doors ‘Morrison Hotel’ Album Goes up in Flames

Shark Tank Host Wants to Sell Trump on Combining America’s and Canada’s Economies
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 27, 2024
Jacques Brinon

A historic building with a rock music connection went up in flames in Los Angeles today. More than 100 firefighters fought a blaze that engulfed the landmark Morrison Hotel. The LAFD has not released a cause for the fire, but many are speculating it was caused by homeless people squatting in the vacant structure.

Take a look. (WATCH)

Several people were evacuated from the burning building, but it was not currently open for tenants due to it being ruled unsafe. That’s why many are blaming squatters.

A few commenters believe the building was purposely set afire for insurance money. The building is currently owned by a non-profit AIDS healthcare group so that seems unlikely.

If the name of the hotel sounds familiar, it’s because the front of the building was famously photographed for The Doors 1970 album aptly titled, Morrison Hotel. Jim Morrison was the lead singer of the group.

Posters shared some pics of the album.

Some are claiming the building is nearly 100 years old. In fact, the building is much older. It was constructed in 1914. The LAFD’s arson unit is investigating to determine how the blaze started.

