Light My Fire: Landmark Famously Featured on The Doors ‘Morrison Hotel’ Album Goes up in Flames

A historic building with a rock music connection went up in flames in Los Angeles today. More than 100 firefighters fought a blaze that engulfed the landmark Morrison Hotel. The LAFD has not released a cause for the fire, but many are speculating it was caused by homeless people squatting in the vacant structure.

Take a look. (WATCH)

Nearly 100 year old “vacant” building in Los Angeles that has been taken over by homeless people mysteriously catches fire.

LAFD says the causes are still under investigation, but it may have something to do with the homeless people taking over the more than 100 year old building. pic.twitter.com/fVqetcdfuC — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 26, 2024

Several people were evacuated from the burning building, but it was not currently open for tenants due to it being ruled unsafe. That’s why many are blaming squatters.

A huge proportion of LAFD's work are fires started by homeless. — Katheryn S (@Katgirl3000) December 27, 2024

Spontaneous Homeless Combustion. — Mk B (@USNCPORet2) December 26, 2024

Half of the fires, LAFD respond to are started by homeless people. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 26, 2024

It’s weird that the LA Times coverage of the Morrison Hotel fire makes it sound like it was actively being used as (legal, safe) homeless housing rather than being an abandoned shell of a building being squatted in @SummerrLin @latimes pic.twitter.com/8VZ1z95PLB — Joe Cohen (@CohenSite) December 27, 2024

A few commenters believe the building was purposely set afire for insurance money. The building is currently owned by a non-profit AIDS healthcare group so that seems unlikely.

Insurance fraud and blame the homeless. It happens so often.

And it’s about time those old buildings get demolished. Not every building needs to be labeled as “historical” in Los Angeles. We can make better use of many spaces. — Matthew Zavala (@zava55) December 26, 2024

easy way for insurance payday instead of fixing the property? — Accitentially (@Accitentially) December 26, 2024

If the name of the hotel sounds familiar, it’s because the front of the building was famously photographed for The Doors 1970 album aptly titled, Morrison Hotel. Jim Morrison was the lead singer of the group.

Posters shared some pics of the album.

Building is the Morrison Hotel, most famous for serving as album cover for the Doors. pic.twitter.com/7FJtWYwjMZ — Craig Beam (@CraigBeam1) December 27, 2024

Bye, bye, Morrison Motel. Also known for the Doors album cover pic. pic.twitter.com/1qVAtXRsY6 — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKen34873837) December 26, 2024

Some are claiming the building is nearly 100 years old. In fact, the building is much older. It was constructed in 1914. The LAFD’s arson unit is investigating to determine how the blaze started.