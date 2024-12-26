Political Post-Mortem: Pet Rocks, Chia Pets, Furbys, Brat Summer, Coconut-Pilled and Kamal...
Amazon's 'Wonderful Life' Edit Cuts Out Emotional Heart of Film We Need Now...
Four AP Journos Vote for Olympic Boxer Imane Khelifas as Female Athlete of...
PBS NewsHour Picks Up PolitiFact's Lie of the Year (From Trump, of Course)
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn CNN Lied About the 'Journalists' Killed in...
Congresswoman Retiring Before Giving Trump Another Attempt to Kill Her
CNN Empathizes With Trans 10-Year-Old Who Fears Being Murdered
Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-S...
Ivy League Is a Good Stripper Name, We Guess? Princeton Offers Erotic Dance...

Rocket Man: Elon Musk’s Funny Leaping GIF Really ‘Takes Off’ on X

Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on December 26, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Elon Musk posted a GIF of him leaping at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania and it’s really ‘taking off’ with his fans. The moving image has Musk hopping into the air and then soaring up into the sky.

Check out the rapturous GIF. (WATCH)

The flying Musk had some jokingly asking if it is was real.

Others also claimed it was real, but that it had been reversed - it’s really a landing video, not a launching one!

Many couldn’t wait to add more fun and sound to the moving image. One creator slapped on Lenny Kravitz’s Fly Away. (WATCH)

Others extended the GIF into mini-music videos by adding Shooting Stars by Bag Raiders. Check these out. (WATCH)

COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Brett T.
This one includes Starman by David Bowie. (WATCH)

We can only imagine this version is what dropping acid looks and feels like. (WATCH)

Of course, we can always count on memes. 

With Musk’s SpaceX endeavor you’d think someone would have used Elton John’s Rocket Man. We don’t think it's gonna be a long, long time before that happens.

