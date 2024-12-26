Rocket Man: Elon Musk’s Funny Leaping GIF Really ‘Takes Off’ on X

Elon Musk posted a GIF of him leaping at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania and it’s really ‘taking off’ with his fans. The moving image has Musk hopping into the air and then soaring up into the sky.

Check out the rapturous GIF. (WATCH)

The flying Musk had some jokingly asking if it is was real.

Is this real? — greg (@greg16676935420) December 26, 2024

Yes. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 26, 2024

I don't see any community note, so yes it must be real — David (@zebraonice) December 26, 2024

Of course it is Greg. Everything on the internet is real! — Kathleen Sherman (@Kathlee26065261) December 26, 2024

Haters will say this didn’t really happen 🙄 — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) December 26, 2024

Others also claimed it was real, but that it had been reversed - it’s really a landing video, not a launching one!

No, idiot. The reversed it. The real video shows him landing. — Richard Scott (@Richard_G_Scott) December 26, 2024

No, this is actually in reverse. Elon was landing like his rockets do now. — alex julich (@alcon_93) December 26, 2024

Many couldn’t wait to add more fun and sound to the moving image. One creator slapped on Lenny Kravitz’s Fly Away. (WATCH)

We thought it needed some music 😂 pic.twitter.com/onAoX6wpmH — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 26, 2024

Others extended the GIF into mini-music videos by adding Shooting Stars by Bag Raiders. Check these out. (WATCH)

No no! LIKE THISpic.twitter.com/nseqTus9cG — Magical Trevor (Meme TV) (@MagaMemeWizard) December 26, 2024

This one includes Starman by David Bowie. (WATCH)

I like my version better. pic.twitter.com/M3ktzys6LA — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 26, 2024

We can only imagine this version is what dropping acid looks and feels like. (WATCH)

Of course, we can always count on memes.

That is awesome! Reminds me of muh meme. pic.twitter.com/5OWDB7YUhQ — Freckled_Smudge (@Freckled_Smudge) December 26, 2024

With Musk’s SpaceX endeavor you’d think someone would have used Elton John’s Rocket Man. We don’t think it's gonna be a long, long time before that happens.