Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co....
Because EFF those poor kids! Robert Reich comes out against school choice, steps...
Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS...
Philly influencer known as 'Meatball' arrested, charged with six felonies after live strea...
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP...
Eric Swalwell says James Comer's a moron for thinking this is evidence of...
Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme...
RIP Dumbledore: British actor Michael Gambon dead at 82
WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not...
WATCH: Matt Gaetz given the Seinfeld treatment on the Menendez charges
Brutal moment between Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy at the second GOP debate
WATCH: Trudeau had a terrible day on Wednesday as he made pathetic excuses...
BREAKING: Why has Katie Hobbs ceased being governor of Arizona until tomorrow morning?
Tucker on X: Bill O’Reilly is NOT doing it live

Reps. Comer & Jordan lay out Biden allegations at impeachment inquiry (as Dems try to shut it down)

Doug P.  |  11:11 AM on September 28, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

The House impeachment inquiry is off and running, even as the Democrats tried to trip things up right from the start. 

Advertisement

Yes indeed, the Democrats are so eager to prove that the Republicans have no credible evidence of corruption against the Bidens that they're going out of their way to try and keep that evidence from being presented.

There are many reasons the Democrats didn't want to proceed. Here's Rep. James Comer's opening statement:

This is what Rep. Jim Jordan said during his opening comments:

Recommended

Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS back and forth
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Dems continue to insist there's "no evidence" of Biden wrongdoing, so they should be looking forward to that being made clear at the hearing instead of trying to shut it down. Stay tuned!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS back and forth
Sam J.
Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co. connected to Xi
Sam J.
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet
Sam J.
Because EFF those poor kids! Robert Reich comes out against school choice, steps on TINY rake
Sam J.
Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme and LOL
Sam J.
WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not being gov, and it just gets weirder
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS back and forth Sam J.
Advertisement