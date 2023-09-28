Reps. Comer & Jordan lay out Biden allegations at impeachment inquiry (as Dems try to shut it down)

The House impeachment inquiry is off and running, even as the Democrats tried to trip things up right from the start.

Rep Jamie Raskin accusing Republicans of violating protocol for using insulting language and accusations against Pres Biden. He then goes on to call House members “monkeys” for following Donald Trump’s advice. Once again, accusing others of doing exactly what you are doing. pic.twitter.com/IFjljEb3rC — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) September 28, 2023

Turn on @RSBNetwork for #Biden Impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/0qAZqmQtjF — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) September 28, 2023

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin at Biden impeachment inquiry hearing: There is no evidence of wrongdoing pic.twitter.com/LD53Br8NQq — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 28, 2023

Yes indeed, the Democrats are so eager to prove that the Republicans have no credible evidence of corruption against the Bidens that they're going out of their way to try and keep that evidence from being presented.

There are many reasons the Democrats didn't want to proceed. Here's Rep. James Comer's opening statement:

“At least ten times, Joe Biden lied to the American people that he never spoke to his family about their business dealings.



“He lied by telling the American people that there was an “absolute wall” between his official government duties and his personal life.



“Let’s… pic.twitter.com/X4FUPTSfV8 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 28, 2023

This is what Rep. Jim Jordan said during his opening comments:

The Dems continue to insist there's "no evidence" of Biden wrongdoing, so they should be looking forward to that being made clear at the hearing instead of trying to shut it down. Stay tuned!

