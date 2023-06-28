POTUS' 'this is Bidenomics' gaslighting gets reality nuked into dust

The @POTUS Twitter account and whatever interns and White House staffers run it are on quite a gaslighting roll. Yesterday they tweeted this jobs claim that earned a Community Note to call out the monumental lies:
My Administration has created more jobs in two years than any previous administration has created in the first four years.— President Biden (@POTUS) June 27, 2023
It’s no accident. It means our economic plan is working and this is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/vUYIK6RlLY
Of course, that's nothing but a mountain of BS:
June 28, 2023
The Biden White House has clearly shifted into gaslighting overdrive in futile attempts to convince everybody that we're living in an economic utopia brought about by what they're calling "Bidenomics."
This is Bidenomics, folks. pic.twitter.com/nmATaelkw4— President Biden (@POTUS) June 28, 2023
Yes indeed, "Bidenomics" is what they're going with now, and that branding effort isn't going to go the way they hope.
This tweet won't end well...— The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) June 28, 2023
Nobody's buying what this administration is selling.
Bidenomics absolutely SUCKS pic.twitter.com/kgPFASdCe7— jonboy (@jonboy79788314) June 28, 2023
Fixed it pic.twitter.com/H7lQu7JZUx— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 28, 2023
Ignorant economic policy that drives massive inflation finally has a name!— Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) June 28, 2023
If the word "Bidenomics" is remembered in the future it will NOT be in a positive context.
Bidenomics https://t.co/ewwH69SDpS pic.twitter.com/s843IbI4Nc— 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) June 28, 2023
Bidenomics is when the American people get poorer while Joe Biden's family members get rich. https://t.co/PALUN7UlFV— Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) June 28, 2023
If that's the definition then "Bidenomics" has been a great success... for the Biden family.
If spending gobs of tax dollars were truly "investments" we wouldn't be $30 trillion in debt. https://t.co/24FjnkIAjh— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) June 28, 2023
We're about $32 trillion in debt and much of that is from initiatives that were pitched as legislation that "pays for itself!"
You spelled Bidenflation incorrectly. https://t.co/K5nc9vgL8e— NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) June 28, 2023
That's way more accurate.
***
***
