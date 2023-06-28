POTUS' 'this is Bidenomics' gaslighting gets reality nuked into dust

The @POTUS Twitter account and whatever interns and White House staffers run it are on quite a gaslighting roll. Yesterday they tweeted this jobs claim that earned a Community Note to call out the monumental lies:

My Administration has created more jobs in two years than any previous administration has created in the first four years.



It’s no accident. It means our economic plan is working and this is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/vUYIK6RlLY — President Biden (@POTUS) June 27, 2023

Of course, that's nothing but a mountain of BS:

The Biden White House has clearly shifted into gaslighting overdrive in futile attempts to convince everybody that we're living in an economic utopia brought about by what they're calling "Bidenomics."

Yes indeed, "Bidenomics" is what they're going with now, and that branding effort isn't going to go the way they hope.

This tweet won't end well... — The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) June 28, 2023

Nobody's buying what this administration is selling.

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/H7lQu7JZUx — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 28, 2023

Ignorant economic policy that drives massive inflation finally has a name! — Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) June 28, 2023

If the word "Bidenomics" is remembered in the future it will NOT be in a positive context.

Bidenomics is when the American people get poorer while Joe Biden's family members get rich. https://t.co/PALUN7UlFV — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) June 28, 2023

If that's the definition then "Bidenomics" has been a great success... for the Biden family.

If spending gobs of tax dollars were truly "investments" we wouldn't be $30 trillion in debt. https://t.co/24FjnkIAjh — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) June 28, 2023

We're about $32 trillion in debt and much of that is from initiatives that were pitched as legislation that "pays for itself!"

That's way more accurate.

