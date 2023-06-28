Democratic politico caught keying an opponent's car and the footage is damning
POTUS' 'this is Bidenomics' gaslighting gets reality nuked into dust

Doug P.  |  12:53 PM on June 28, 2023
Screenshotted meme

The @POTUS Twitter account and whatever interns and White House staffers run it are on quite a gaslighting roll. Yesterday they tweeted this jobs claim that earned a Community Note to call out the monumental lies:

Of course, that's nothing but a mountain of BS:

The Biden White House has clearly shifted into gaslighting overdrive in futile attempts to convince everybody that we're living in an economic utopia brought about by what they're calling "Bidenomics."

Yes indeed, "Bidenomics" is what they're going with now, and that branding effort isn't going to go the way they hope. 

Nobody's buying what this administration is selling.

If the word "Bidenomics" is remembered in the future it will NOT be in a positive context.

If that's the definition then "Bidenomics" has been a great success... for the Biden family.

We're about $32 trillion in debt and much of that is from initiatives that were pitched as legislation that "pays for itself!"

That's way more accurate.

***

*** 

