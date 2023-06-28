WhatsApp, doc? We're sure Joe Biden had no knowledge of Hunter getting cozy with CCP *this* time, either

Sorry, folks. Apparently things were a little bit busier and crazier than we thought yesterday, because we somehow managed to miss this pretty major-sounding scoop from House Oversight Republicans on yet another WhatsApp conversation in which Hunter Biden — son of our current president — engages yet another Chinese businessman about a substantial payment:

🚨BIDEN FAMILY COVER-UP🚨



In a WhatsApp exchange dated 8/3/2017, Hunter Biden tells CEFC associate Gongwen Dong, aka Kevin:



"The Biden's are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership]."



CEFC is a CCP-linked Chinese Energy Company. pic.twitter.com/ZzRvpMeuNn — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

THE NEXT DAY:



One of Hunter's shell companies, OWASCO PC, received $100,000 from CEFC. pic.twitter.com/2lNX5mfTux — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

Who is “the Chairman?” Ye Jianming is a Chinese billionaire tied to a CCP-intelligence gathering agency.



Ye stated that that CEFC China’s vision "is to obtain overseas resources and serve the national strategy.”



He wanted to expand China’s reach and influence around the world. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

And who better to speak to about that than Hunter Biden, who has some experience in these sorts of matters and has happens to have a pretty powerful connection with a pretty powerful Democratic politician?

As more facts come to light, it becomes even more evident that the Bidens put China and their interests first and America last. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

We've gotta hand it to the Biden family: we weren't even sure it could be more evident that they put China and their interests first and America last, but they've somehow managed to make it so. Color us impressed!

And also infuriated. And disgusted. And just outright fed up with this garbage president and his garbage family being above the law despite said garbage president constantly invoking the law to punish people who, unlike him and his son, haven't actually done anything wrong.

Another $5Million text. The amount Joe Biden failed to disclose on transparency reports. https://t.co/5BhoHXFcn4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2023

So many weird coincidences! — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) June 28, 2023

Right?

Even Hunter said he could make $5 million legitimately, but he’d rather sell influence to China! https://t.co/CmyK2M0bx3 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 28, 2023

Hunter Biden has shown that, if presented with the choice between legitimate and shady, he will choose shady every single time, without any hesitation whatsoever.

Are the press not the least bit interested in what this "partnership" was for? https://t.co/WN9ABRb2hW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 27, 2023

We feel like they should be.

And so far, this stuff has been coming out in relatively drip-drip-drip-y form. Is there any real doubt that the Biden Family Corruption dam hasn't even begun to burst yet?

What are they covering up the federal government doesn't know about? — Bruce Wayne (@popmpn80) June 27, 2023

There is absolutely no way in hell that there's not way more dirt where all this stuff has come from. Though there is definitely some doubt to be had about the federal government not being at least somewhat aware of it. We've already seen how the Department of Justice has gone out of its way to protect the president and his family from GOP and public scrutiny. It's certainly not crazy to think that this administration has lots more bodies they want to keep buried.

