Scientific American fights climate change by pouring cold water on the idea that...
Journos on clean-up duty for Biden after 'Putin's losing the war in Iraq'...
Biden Screams at Reporter for Asking About Hunter Biden
Great news! Joe Biden reassures us that Vladimir Putin 'is clearly losing the...
Jimmy Kimmel tries to mock RFK Jr's 'nonsense' stat (fact-checks settle the matter)
Biden says as a practicing Catholic he's not big on abortion, BUT...
Let's get ready to RUMBLLLLE! The 2024 Townhall Media GOP Straw Poll is...
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 7: Questioning elections in Ukraine and America
Rosa DeLauro gets flogged for claiming her Catholic faith compels her to be...
NBC News spins 'coming for your children' Pride event chant and makes it...
Marketing executives behind disastrous Bud Light campaign allegedly let go by Anheuser-Bus...
Horror: Watch a Mother describe how California stole her daughter, transitioned her, and...
Ivanka Trump ordered dropped from New York case and the libs are furious
Just getting WORSE: Whistleblower #2 claims media spinning Hunter Biden's unpaid back taxe...

WhatsApp, doc? We're sure Joe Biden had no knowledge of Hunter getting cozy with CCP *this* time, either

Sarah D  |  11:52 AM on June 28, 2023
Twitchy

Sorry, folks. Apparently things were a little bit busier and crazier than we thought yesterday, because we somehow managed to miss this pretty major-sounding scoop from House Oversight Republicans on yet another WhatsApp conversation in which Hunter Biden — son of our current president — engages yet another Chinese businessman about a substantial payment:

And who better to speak to about that than Hunter Biden, who has some experience in these sorts of matters and has happens to have a pretty powerful connection with a pretty powerful Democratic politician?

We've gotta hand it to the Biden family: we weren't even sure it could be more evident that they put China and their interests first and America last, but they've somehow managed to make it so. Color us impressed!

Recommended

Jimmy Kimmel tries to mock RFK Jr's 'nonsense' stat (fact-checks settle the matter)
Doug P.

And also infuriated. And disgusted. And just outright fed up with this garbage president and his garbage family being above the law despite said garbage president constantly invoking the law to punish people who, unlike him and his son, haven't actually done anything wrong.

Right? 

Hunter Biden has shown that, if presented with the choice between legitimate and shady, he will choose shady every single time, without any hesitation whatsoever.

We feel like they should be. 

And so far, this stuff has been coming out in relatively drip-drip-drip-y form. Is there any real doubt that the Biden Family Corruption dam hasn't even begun to burst yet?

There is absolutely no way in hell that there's not way more dirt where all this stuff has come from. Though there is definitely some doubt to be had about the federal government not being at least somewhat aware of it. We've already seen how the Department of Justice has gone out of its way to protect the president and his family from GOP and public scrutiny. It's certainly not crazy to think that this administration has lots more bodies they want to keep buried.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHINA HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN MONEY TEXT MESSAGES TEXTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jimmy Kimmel tries to mock RFK Jr's 'nonsense' stat (fact-checks settle the matter)
Doug P.
Journos on clean-up duty for Biden after 'Putin's losing the war in Iraq' remark
Doug P.
Biden Screams at Reporter for Asking About Hunter Biden
Twitchy Staff
Great news! Joe Biden reassures us that Vladimir Putin 'is clearly losing the war in Iraq'
Sarah D
Rosa DeLauro gets flogged for claiming her Catholic faith compels her to be pro-choice
FuzzyChimp
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 7: Questioning elections in Ukraine and America
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jimmy Kimmel tries to mock RFK Jr's 'nonsense' stat (fact-checks settle the matter) Doug P.