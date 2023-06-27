Just getting WORSE: Whistleblower #2 claims media spinning Hunter Biden's unpaid back taxes

Boy oh boy, that mean ol' whistleblower just keeps on blowing that whistle when it comes to Hunter Biden. Sorry, whistleblower number 2. This time it appears they're debunking the media's claims that Hunter himself paid his back taxes.

He didn't.

Many 'news accounts' have, of course, reported he has.

Almost as if they're doing whatever it takes to protect Joe's degenerate son.

Take a look:

Many news accounts report Hunter Biden paid his back taxes. Here is what really happened, according to IRS Whistleblower #2: https://t.co/ExFmXqTwIn pic.twitter.com/11sMzphpli — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 27, 2023

The part about him trying to take deductions for payments to prostitutes is just the icing on the cake, ya' know?

Class act all the way.

Oh, and we love the bit about how it was a friend who took care of paying off his taxes ... makes you wonder what this friend received in return?

Issue is that he was given Special Treatment instead of jail sentences. — BeppiButler (@BeppiButler1) June 27, 2023

Something like that.

If Hunter didn't pay down that loan, it was not a loan but a gift. Gifts are often called Windfalls and are more heavily taxed. Has any IRS agent investigated this? If not, we should all declare monies received as Loans; anybody can write a Promissory Note. — DD (@Dedicata) June 27, 2023

Which would explain why they claimed it was a loan and not a gift.

Wonder if Hunter has paid any of that 'loan' off? You'd think since he's been selling so much of his art ...

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Could it be - finally- that the chickens are coming home to roost? — MichaelFLRunner (@MichaelFLRunner) June 27, 2023

As nothing ever seems to stick to Democrats, we're not holding our breath.

That being said, this looks really bad for Hunter, and if Democrats decide they don't really want Joe to run in 2024? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

