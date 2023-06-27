Just getting WORSE: Whistleblower #2 claims media spinning Hunter Biden's unpaid back taxes

Ivanka Trump ordered dropped from New York case and the libs are furious
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  5:05 PM on June 27, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

Boy oh boy, that mean ol' whistleblower just keeps on blowing that whistle when it comes to Hunter Biden. Sorry, whistleblower number 2. This time it appears they're debunking the media's claims that Hunter himself paid his back taxes. 

He didn't.

Many 'news accounts' have, of course, reported he has.

Almost as if they're doing whatever it takes to protect Joe's degenerate son.

Take a look:

The part about him trying to take deductions for payments to prostitutes is just the icing on the cake, ya' know?

Class act all the way.

Oh, and we love the bit about how it was a friend who took care of paying off his taxes ... makes you wonder what this friend received in return? 

Something like that.

Which would explain why they claimed it was a loan and not a gift.

Wonder if Hunter has paid any of that 'loan' off? You'd think since he's been selling so much of his art ... 

