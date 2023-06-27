Mehdi Hasan shames Rick Scott for telling socialists to stay OUT, trips SPECTACULARLY over Kathy Hochul

Gosh, you guys remember when Governor Kathy Hochul told Republicans to get out of New York?

We do.

She said, 'Just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK? You are not New Yorkers.'

And you know what, no matter how much time we spend going through Mehdi Hasan's tweets we just can't seem to find a tweet from him shaming Hochul the way he's trying to shame Rick Scott for telling socialists and communists to stay out of Florida.

Almost as if he's a big ol' hypocrite.

Totally normal for a United States Senator to tell maybe millions of Americans not to visit his home state because of their political views. https://t.co/Id9mh961lh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 27, 2023

You must have been super-pissed when you heard Cuomo and Hochul do the same thing.



Oh wait, no you weren't. Because you're a hypocrite. — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) June 27, 2023

See what we mean?

Are you saying millions of Americans are socialists and communists? That seems to be a big problem. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) June 27, 2023

Yeah, that number seems a little high.

He doesn't represent millions of entitled crybaby socialists. He represents the residents of Florida.



So, yeah. Perfectly acceptable. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) June 27, 2023

Maybe if Mehdi cried more?

Florida is full. The alligator should have told you. Please try California or New York pic.twitter.com/JveRj8wDU4 — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) June 27, 2023

Socialists and communists should feel right at home in those two states.

Yup.

It’s different when the NAACP does it. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) June 27, 2023

YEAH!

Wait, what?

People like you made this bed.



Lie in it. — MiddleAgeBrit (@middleagebrit) June 27, 2023

Sleep in it.

Brush your teeth in it.

On you, bro.

