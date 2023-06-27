Mehdi Hasan shames Rick Scott for telling socialists to stay OUT, trips SPECTACULARLY over Kathy Hochul

Writer gets whipped for complaining that new Indiana Jones flick doesn't discuss why...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:12 PM on June 27, 2023

Gosh, you guys remember when Governor Kathy Hochul told Republicans to get out of New York?

We do.

She said, 'Just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK? You are not New Yorkers.'

And you know what, no matter how much time we spend going through Mehdi Hasan's tweets we just can't seem to find a tweet from him shaming Hochul the way he's trying to shame Rick Scott for telling socialists and communists to stay out of Florida.

Almost as if he's a big ol' hypocrite.

See what we mean?

Yeah, that number seems a little high.

Maybe if Mehdi cried more?

Socialists and communists should feel right at home in those two states.

Yup.

YEAH!

Wait, what?

Sleep in it.

Brush your teeth in it.

On you, bro.

***

***

Writer gets whipped for complaining that new Indiana Jones flick doesn't discuss why Nazis are bad Sarah D