AP publishes a stirring ode to Montana trans lawmaker Zooey Zephyr, one half...
Shovel-ready Brian Krassenstein defends self against @LibsofTikTok by ... digging his grav...
Trump Jr. shares Miami Mayor Suarez's criticism of DeSantis but gets a shocking...
Ana Navarro uses Hunter bombshell to paint Joe Biden as FATHER of the...
KJP Shuts Down Black Journalist for Nine Months
James Lindsay drops Democrat senators for helping actual communists cancel Moms for Libert...
Biology professor fired for teaching science behind male versus female (or you know,...
Joy Reid and Stuart Stevens rev each other up over 'worse than Trump'...
'Appalled' FBI issues statement about Patriot Front unmasking and LOOK OUT Adam Kinzinger...
Pot lobbyist TORCHED for claiming no adult was forced to take the COVID...
Whistleblower: FBI threatened agents who questioned whether Jan. 6 rioters were being trea...
CNN obtains audio of conversation about classified documents (listen) (updated)
Bud Light tries(and fails) to win back consumers with the less-than-triumphant return of...
Mike Pence shames Ron DeSantis for bullying Disney

Spammity SPAM! Large number of Twitter accounts suspended/locked/ limited (here we go again?)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:52 AM on June 27, 2023
Sam J/Meme

Ok, so I have to give Elon Musk this much, with Twitter 1.0, anytime there was a large group of accounts that got locked, suspended, couldn't tweet, had technical issues, etc. it was typically only conservatives having those issues. And with what we know now thanks to the Twitter Files, those incidents may not have been accidental. But all of that being said, I'm seeing multiple accounts on all political sides complaining about receiving three-day timeouts, not locks, but they can't retweet or fav tweets or follow people.

For spamming.

At first, I figured it was another conservative thing and some hold-over from the Dorsey days was striking again.

But nope, it seems across the board ... so what gives?

Look at me, doing my due diligence and stuff.

The answers were fascinating, to say the least.

Hrm.

So, this could very well be some glitch, yes?

Maybe?

It does seem a bit strange. I know, we're always telling you guys this is why we push for VIP but ... it is. This is exactly why we push for readers to sign up for VIP - just look at how easy it is for a glitch (or some woke a-hole moderator) to control the message. To control what actually reaches people.

It's scary.

And yeah, if you haven't signed up yet, you should. Dagnabbit.

To be honest, I'm surprised it hasn't happened to me. I think I've been suspended around 13 times. Locked ... I have no idea how many times. Then again, I haven't logged in via mobile for a bit so maybe it's just happening at that point?

Recommended

Shovel-ready Brian Krassenstein defends self against @LibsofTikTok by ... digging his grave even deeper
Sarah D

I don't know. I'm just talking out of my backside, as usual.

Heh.

See?

Some libs too.

So what gives?

Hrm.

A quick peruse of Elon Musk's timeline doesn't show any sort of acknowledgment of the issue or answer ... 

I am, of course, hoping it's a glitch and nothing more.

And that it will be resolved sooner than later.

But until then, we can at least make spam jokes, right?

Sing along ... 

Tags: ELON MUSK TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shovel-ready Brian Krassenstein defends self against @LibsofTikTok by ... digging his grave even deeper
Sarah D
'Appalled' FBI issues statement about Patriot Front unmasking and LOOK OUT Adam Kinzinger lol
Sam J.
James Lindsay drops Democrat senators for helping actual communists cancel Moms for Liberty event
Sam J.
Ana Navarro uses Hunter bombshell to paint Joe Biden as FATHER of the Year and HELLO backfire (watch)
Sam J.
Biology professor fired for teaching science behind male versus female (or you know, literal BIOLOGY)
Sam J.
Trump Jr. shares Miami Mayor Suarez's criticism of DeSantis but gets a shocking reminder
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Shovel-ready Brian Krassenstein defends self against @LibsofTikTok by ... digging his grave even deeper Sarah D