EPIC thread explains who Trump supporters really are and why they're important to the GOP AND America

When it comes to politics it's easy to forget there are actual people behind these debates. Especially when they get heated and let's face it, annoying. And we see a lot of heated and annoying on Twitter from all camps ...

It's Twitter.

But when you take a minute to look at who voters and supporters really are, especially on the Right, it's an awesome reminder of WHY we vote Republican. This thread on Trump supporters from someone who openly does not like Trump and even says he would like another candidate to run this time around is pretty, well, epic.

YUGE even.

Take a look.

People (like me) who support GOP candidates other than Trump need to take the time to try to understand Trump voters.



If you just dismiss them as dumb or uninformed or worse, you are missing out on understanding not only a significant part of the GOP but of the country as well. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2023

Keep going.

Why is it when you drive through rural America, even deep into Biden’s term, you see flags for a rich Manhattan a-hole?



Why would country folk like him?



If you mindlessly reply “racism,” I’ll mute you. Don’t be that person. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2023

If you think “I don’t need to understand them, they just need to be defeated,” realize that you are cruising for destruction of the GOP.



Again, I despise Trump. I don’t want him to be the nominee.



I don’t despise his voters. If you want President DeSantis, you shouldn’t either — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2023

Pay close attention ...

I spent the weekend with a career federal prosecutor (retired); also a former US Marine who served in Vietnam. He now helps train service dogs for veterans, law enforcement & first responders.



He’s smart and engaged. He’s clearly a Trump voter. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2023

It does boggle my mind that he’s so committed to Trump. I know the guy well. (He’s my father-in-law.)



So, here’s my theory.



For many of us, years & years of contempt from the media, Dem, entertainment complex just took a toll. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2023

Before Trump, Reagan was the last president who really stood up against this unholy trinity of cultural power.



Decades of virtually unopposed & undisguised contempt bred resentment in those “deplorables,” & Trump, despite all his OBVIOUS flaws, stood up to the contemptuous jerks — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2023

Trump stood up for his supporters.

Against the media most of all.

The same complex of jerks then attacked Trump relentlessly & unfairly for 4 years.



I mean, they could have just attacked Trump fairly. He gave them plenty of material, but they chose nonsense (like the lie about Charlottesville).



This made the Trump voters numb to the critics. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2023

And rightfully so.

So, now you have a group of voters who just love the guy for (as they see it) standing up for them.



They also don’t trust a single damn thing the media says about him.



That’s pretty much it. They jumped on the Trump Train, & attacks on Trump confirm their feelings. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2023

Smart people can be in this posture. Good people can be in this posture.



When you broadly denigrate these voters, you are riding Hillary’s “deplorables” line, just 8 years late.



So, those of us who want to win in 2024 & want a different GOP candidate need to be better. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2023

It's true you know.

This remains true even if Trump himself & his most online supporters are not “better.”



Anyway, end thread. Better to try to understand & appeal to Trump voters rather than dismiss them. 👊 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2023

We are in short supply of pundits (like @BlueBoxDave and @benshapiro) who aren’t Trump superfans but who also are willing to treat Trump voters with respect.



The #OnlyTrumps and the #NeverTrumps suck up all the oxygen. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 27, 2023

Most Americans fall somewhere in between the only and the never ... and that's what we must remember as we head into 2024 and honestly, beyond. Never lose sight of what matters most, saving the country from Biden and his merry horde of a-holes.

