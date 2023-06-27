EPIC thread explains who Trump supporters really are and why they're important to the GOP AND America

Mehdi Hasan shames Rick Scott for telling socialists to stay OUT, trips SPECTACULARLY...
Sam J.
June 27, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

When it comes to politics it's easy to forget there are actual people behind these debates. Especially when they get heated and let's face it, annoying. And we see a lot of heated and annoying on Twitter from all camps ...

It's Twitter.

But when you take a minute to look at who voters and supporters really are, especially on the Right, it's an awesome reminder of WHY we vote Republican. This thread on Trump supporters from someone who openly does not like Trump and even says he would like another candidate to run this time around is pretty, well, epic.

YUGE even.

Take a look.

Keep going.

Writer gets whipped for complaining that new Indiana Jones flick doesn't discuss why Nazis are bad
Sarah D

Pay close attention ... 

Trump stood up for his supporters.

Against the media most of all.

And rightfully so.

It's true you know.

Most Americans fall somewhere in between the only and the never ... and that's what we must remember as we head into 2024 and honestly, beyond. Never lose sight of what matters most, saving the country from Biden and his merry horde of a-holes.

***

