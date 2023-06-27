'Appalled' FBI issues statement about Patriot Front unmasking and LOOK OUT Adam Kinzinger lol

As Twitchy readers know, Patriot Front was unmasked during a 'brawl' with the Proud Boys ... and Adam Kinzinger basically called them the feds. Heck, his tweet went viral, shaming the Right for attacking federal agents.

No, really.

In case you didn't see it or forgot?

These people (all blue checks) are celebrating a seemingly MAGA assault on federal officers. Now i don’t know what this really is, but take a gander at the comments of the “patriots” who “love” America 👇👇 https://t.co/vVqHpdo2WW — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 25, 2023

Federal officers? Really, Adam? Ok, so we get what he was trying to do here but the guy is not great at Twitter and deserves as much mockery as we can come up with. Maybe more.

Welp, those 'officers' didn't seem to like being called out for faking a protest.

Errr ...

Sorry, they don't like to be accused and stuff.

Take a look at their statement:

A statement from Special Agent in Charge Kieran L. Ramsey regarding this weekend's events in Oregon City: pic.twitter.com/RbuQtzqs4N — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) June 26, 2023

They're APPALLED!

C'mon, they have to know nobody trusts anything they have to say, right?

How dare we.🙄 — abacus (@funEbone2u) June 27, 2023

Right?

The nerve.

Sorry, the FBI does not get the benefit of the doubt anymore.



The recent evidence has shown:

1. They spied on Americans

2.They coerced Social Media platforms to ban and demonetize accounts over false claims of Russia Collusion

3. They interfered in a Presidential election.

4.… https://t.co/AxCZnHY1Tv — HalosRamsFan (@HalosRamsFan) June 27, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

No one believes you. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) June 27, 2023

A better message from you might be "those aren't our guys, but we found out who they are, and we're interviewing them as we speak."



Telling us you're "appalled" we think they might be FBI plants is just ... odd. We don't care what you feel, we don't pay you for that. — Dave Marney (@davemarney) June 27, 2023

It is sort of odd, right?

Why am I getting Casablanca vibes from this statement? pic.twitter.com/Kmoh5kTaqy — Shay Cormac (@SPCORMAC_1) June 27, 2023

Accurate.

And such a great movie! Gold star for the reference.

***

