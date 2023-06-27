'Appalled' FBI issues statement about Patriot Front unmasking and LOOK OUT Adam Kinzinger lol

Biology professor fired for teaching science behind male versus female (or you know,...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:07 AM on June 27, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Patriot Front was unmasked during a 'brawl' with the Proud Boys ... and Adam Kinzinger basically called them the feds. Heck, his tweet went viral, shaming the Right for attacking federal agents.

No, really.

In case you didn't see it or forgot?

Federal officers? Really, Adam? Ok, so we get what he was trying to do here but the guy is not great at Twitter and deserves as much mockery as we can come up with. Maybe more.

Welp, those 'officers' didn't seem to like being called out for faking a protest.

Errr ... 

Sorry, they don't like to be accused and stuff.

Take a look at their statement:

They're APPALLED!

C'mon, they have to know nobody trusts anything they have to say, right?

Right?

The nerve.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Sam J.

It is sort of odd, right?

Accurate.

And such a great movie! Gold star for the reference.

***

