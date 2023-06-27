Pot lobbyist TORCHED for claiming no adult was forced to take the COVID vaccine and LOL just WOW

It's not often we come across an account we think is HORRIBLE, then pause and consider that it might be a parody because it's just that horrible, and then find out, NOPE, that horrible account is real ... but it does happen. Hey man, Twitter is horrible and it just amplifies the horrible in horrible people.

Like this Lauren Houston person.

She seems to think adults weren't forced to take the COVID vaccine even though anyone who didn't have their heads permanently stuck up their backsides over the past three years knows differently.

No adult was forced to take any jab. Period. Everyone, except the children, had a choice. I’m tired of these adults saying they “had to do it.” No, they didn’t. 💉💉💉 — Lauren Houston (@LegalizeitLala) June 26, 2023

She couldn't be more wrong if she actually tried to be wrong.

Lauren, it’s an oldie but a goodie.

Turn up the volume because this song is for you. pic.twitter.com/IlyKUAdDDM — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) June 26, 2023

This is demonstrably false. Most healthcare institutions coerced their employees into taking the vaccine. And they did it by threatening to fire us. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) June 26, 2023

Untrue, and profoundly unhelpful. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) June 26, 2023

Profoundly untrue and unhelpful even.

True story.

Oof, when even the thesaurus is dunking on you.

Do this or suffer is not a choice. — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) June 27, 2023

Do this or your family suffers (starves, ends up homeless) is not a choice.

You should take the L and/or delete this. — Debbie Mathews (@Hawksgirl80) June 26, 2023

She should but she won't.

The attention is likely exactly what she wanted so she could push whatever it is she believes in.

Like you know, pot.

What's your definition of "forced," Lauren? If a man in a dark alley tells me to perform sex acts on him or he's going to beat the hell out of me (and I do it), would you say I wasn't forced because I could have chosen the beating? Lol let's define some terms here — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) June 27, 2023

I’ve been abused like that and said NO and got out. Wanna try again? — Lauren Houston (@LegalizeitLala) June 27, 2023

Really really really missing the point. How exactly did she 'get out of it'?

What a horrid hag.

In NEW York. No vaccine no restaurants, no school, no work. No vaccine meant removal from society . Our government is evil — Wendy/Lucyfio (@WendyWendyfio) June 27, 2023

Something like that.

special place in Hell just for you — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) June 27, 2023

*cough cough*

