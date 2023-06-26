Jonathan Turley writes on the growing use of Hunter Biden's addiction as an excuse

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof wrote that Hunter Biden pleading guilty to tax fraud and felony gun possession was actually an inspiration. "The real meaning of the Hunter Biden saga, as I see it, isn't about presidential corruption, but is about how widespread addiction is — and about how a determined parent with unconditional love can sometimes reel a child back," Kristof tweeted.

That was obviously a ridiculous column, but it came after a Times news story on how Hunter was the most personally painful subject for President Joe Biden — his crackhead son was a "gaping wound in his heart."

We've all seen the damning WhatsApp text, but rather than deny it exists, Hunter Biden's lawyers have suggested he could have been on crack when he wrote it. Heck, he was so high he didn't remember having sex with the mother of his child that the Bidens refuse to acknowledge.

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley has a piece out Monday on this new push to highlight Hunter Biden's addiction to draw attention away from the real story.

The Messenger is out with my column on the growing use of Hunter Biden's addiction as an excuse for the corruption scandal. It is the seven-percent solution. https://t.co/2zqlLLIEBg — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 26, 2023

Turley writes in The Messenger:

In 2022, I wrote: “The president and the press have been shifting to a new defense. As the father recently insisted of his son, 'He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it.’ “The family and the media have been cultivating the angle for months as they anticipated possible criminal charges. … With possible criminal conduct exposed, all that’s left is the addiction defense.” … This past weekend, there were reports that, after the threatening WhatsApp message was sent, two payments totaling $5.1 million were sent to a law firm and another firm associated with Hunter Biden. The response from Hunter Biden's defense team seems telling with its conspicuous absence of an outright denial that Hunter sent the message. His lawyer, Chris Clark, first insisted that the release of the messages "are not only irresponsible, they are illegal." (He did not explain why a message legally acquired by the government from the cloud account of his client would be illegal to include in the report of a congressional investigatory committee.) He then added that any "verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”

"… in the midst of a horrible addiction." Addiction to criminal activity, maybe.

...The House must demand answers from Garland, Weiss, and others. It should also call in Hunter Biden, if necessary under compulsion, to end the obfuscation over these messages. The solution to the “seven-percent solution” is a congressional subpoena. https://t.co/2zqlLLIEBg — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 26, 2023

We know the rehabracadabra card only works for movie stars and politicians. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) June 26, 2023

Yeah ‘I broke the law because i was on drugs’ works for so many… — Tburdy (@Tburdy) June 26, 2023

Yup, PBS’ coverage of the story the day Hunter’s plea deal broke was wrapped in victimhood because of his addiction. I just laughed at the TV. — Brian Katz (@BSKatz) June 26, 2023

He was an addict because that’s what he was. That said, his father running him all over the world collecting buckets of cash, if true, may have exacerbated his addiction. The grift has to be stressful. — KG (@avg_ordinaryguy) June 26, 2023

Right. You've got to love the Left and their "logic." Hunter chose to be a coke/crack head. But, unfortunately, that caused him to become a crook. Ergo, all the bribery and other corruption he committed is really not his fault. It was the fault of the drugs. — Gussie Fink-Nottle (@nottle_gussie) June 26, 2023

We'll admit we haven't seen this level of compassion for crackheads before — usually, they're just tossed in jail. Maybe Hunter Biden can inspire us to see the humanity in these people.

If they are pushing that excuse then what does that say about Joe? Knowing your son is an addict yet funneling him all over the world to facilitate your corruption!! — DRH (@DRHBoston) June 26, 2023

If he was so addled by drug use it would make even less sense for any honest business folks to pay him even one dime. — John Rathbone (@JohnDRathbone2) June 26, 2023

Im the 12 step addiction program you must admit to yourself and others your wrongdoings and make amends. Not use it as an excuse to cover up your crimes. — Mary L (@maryconservativ) June 26, 2023

There are a lot of sheep in the replies who deny there's even a corruption scandal going on … although the Biden administration certainly is doing all it can to answer any questions about it.

