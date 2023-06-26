Jonathan Turley writes on the growing use of Hunter Biden's addiction as an excuse

Chris Hayes wonders if RFK Jr.'s had some 'help' getting jacked
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 26, 2023
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof wrote that Hunter Biden pleading guilty to tax fraud and felony gun possession was actually an inspiration. "The real meaning of the Hunter Biden saga, as I see it, isn't about presidential corruption, but is about how widespread addiction is — and about how a determined parent with unconditional love can sometimes reel a child back," Kristof tweeted.

That was obviously a ridiculous column, but it came after a Times news story on how Hunter was the most personally painful subject for President Joe Biden — his crackhead son was a "gaping wound in his heart."

We've all seen the damning WhatsApp text, but rather than deny it exists, Hunter Biden's lawyers have suggested he could have been on crack when he wrote it. Heck, he was so high he didn't remember having sex with the mother of his child that the Bidens refuse to acknowledge.

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley has a piece out Monday on this new push to highlight Hunter Biden's addiction to draw attention away from the real story.

Turley writes in The Messenger:

In 2022, I wrote:

“The president and the press have been shifting to a new defense. As the father recently insisted of his son, 'He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it.’

“The family and the media have been cultivating the angle for months as they anticipated possible criminal charges. … With possible criminal conduct exposed, all that’s left is the addiction defense.”

This past weekend, there were reports that, after the threatening WhatsApp message was sent, two payments totaling $5.1 million were sent to a law firm and another firm associated with Hunter Biden.

The response from Hunter Biden's defense team seems telling with its conspicuous absence of an outright denial that Hunter sent the message. His lawyer, Chris Clark, first insisted that the release of the messages "are not only irresponsible, they are illegal." (He did not explain why a message legally acquired by the government from the cloud account of his client would be illegal to include in the report of a congressional investigatory committee.)

He then added that any "verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”

"… in the midst of a horrible addiction." Addiction to criminal activity, maybe.

We'll admit we haven't seen this level of compassion for crackheads before — usually, they're just tossed in jail. Maybe Hunter Biden can inspire us to see the humanity in these people.

There are a lot of sheep in the replies who deny there's even a corruption scandal going on … although the Biden administration certainly is doing all it can to answer any questions about it.

