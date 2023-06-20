NYT looks at the personally painful relationship Joe Biden has with his son Hunter

The New York Times is just utterly shameless. Hunter Biden accepted a plea deal on Tuesday that would very likely keep him out of prison despite him pleading guilty to tax evasion and felony gun possession. But what about Joe Biden? How does all of this affect him as a father? Won't someone think of the president?

The Times piece is actually just a standard "Republicans pounce" piece, but it's framed as some sort of profile of Joe Biden and his relationship with his troubled son.

1st graph of this insufferable piece: "No subject may be more personally painful nor politically problematic for President Biden than his troubled son. He is by all accounts a gaping wound in his heart & the most sensitive soft spot in his campaign armor." https://t.co/8mQBnQC4yp — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 20, 2023

That's actually how it starts … with the gaping wound in Biden's heart. If we remember correctly, Biden has always insisted that his son has never done anything wrong and he's the smartest person he knows.

The Times "reports":

After more than a half-century in politics, no subject may be more personally painful nor politically problematic for President Biden than his troubled son, Hunter. He is by all accounts a gaping wound in his heart and the most sensitive soft spot in his campaign armor. On the one hand, Hunter Biden’s agreement on Tuesday to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes capped a five-year investigation without allegations of wrongdoing by the president or, presumably, prison time for his youngest son. But on the other hand, it put Hunter once again in the cross-hairs of Mr. Biden’s adversaries who instantly complained that the wayward son got off too easy. The saga of the 53-year-old presidential progeny who has struggled with a crack cocaine addiction has become a fixation of the political right, which sees him, or at least has cast him, as a walking, talking exemplar of the pay-to-play culture of the Washington swamp who profited off his name. The phrase “Hunter Biden’s laptop” has taken on totemic meaning for opponents of the president even if they cannot describe what was actually found on the computer that turned up at a repair shop in 2020.

Barf. First, he did get off too easy. And second, we know what's actually on the laptop … Hunter had the good sense to record himself smoking crack and having sex with prostitutes. We've seen the videos and read the emails. The Times is still trying to pass the laptop off as "disinformation."

He’s a big, gaping something or other. — Red Wigglers (@CadillacOfWorms) June 20, 2023

Joe Biden has always maintained that Hunter has done nothing wrong and that he's the smartest person he knows.

I’ll start caring about Joe’s heart when he starts caring about his disowned 4 year old granddaughter’s heart. — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) June 20, 2023

You should give @peterbakernyt credit for his emotive prose. — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) June 20, 2023

This is just ridiculous. It's nothing more than a "Republicans pounce" piece dressed up as some sort of intimate profile of the president. It really is white privilege that the Times paints Hunter as a victim of crack addiction.

The Times knows Hunter got a sweetheart deal and they know it's going to come back and bite them. That's all they care about, not the "gaping hole" in Joe Biden's heart. We thought that was left by his son Beau, who died in Iraq.

***