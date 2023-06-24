NY Times columnist explains why the 'Hunter Biden saga' should be an inspiration to us all

Yesterday, New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel tweeted about what a Republican investigation shows happened just a few days after Hunter Biden's alleged warning to a Chinese official:

Within 10 days of Hunter Biden's WhatsApp message to the Chinese official associated with CEFC, a CEFC subsidiary sent 2 payments totaling $5.1M to accounts linked to Hunter, according to records cited in the Senate GOP investigation. https://t.co/myy4Xw8un2 pic.twitter.com/EEkb3sa6Y7 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 23, 2023

Meanwhile, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof has what you might say is a different takeaway from allegations of Biden corruption, charges against Hunter Biden, and bombshell claims from IRS whistleblowers: That it all should serve as an inspiration for everybody:

The real meaning of the Hunter Biden saga, as I see it, isn't about presidential corruption, but is about how widespread addiction is--and about how a determined parent with unconditional love can sometimes reel a child back: https://t.co/NvxVLECZvF That can give others hope. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 24, 2023

There are damning allegations of corruption, but much of the takeaway should be about addiction:

My column argues that existing addiction policies are grossly inadequate: We lose 250k Americans a year to drugs and alcohol combined. Only 6 percent with substance use disorder get treatment. I wish Pres Biden would tackle America's disorder as seriously as he tackled his son's. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 24, 2023

Pres. Biden led a nationwide push to tackle cancer after he lost one son to that disease; i wish he would lead another effort to tackle addictions that nearly killed Hunter. One precedent: Former First Lady Betty Ford's brave discussion of her fight with addiction saved lives. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 24, 2023

Anyway, back to the corruption allegations, for which there's "no clear evidence" to support (though it's hard to see that which you're not looking for):

For now there's no clear evidence that the president did anything wrong, despite 5 years of investigation by a Trump-appointed US Attorney. But there is evidence that Biden modeled the parental love and support that can save lives. That should be scaled. https://t.co/NvxVLECZvF — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 24, 2023

I appreciate a lot of your work but come ON 😐 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 24, 2023

The real meaning as I see it is 10% for the Big Guy. — Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) June 24, 2023

It’s about corruption — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) June 24, 2023

If Biden had an "R" after his name, yes, it would without a doubt be about corruption.

The whole disowning their own granddaughter thing really shows the extent of Joe Biden's unconditional love. Excellent take, Nicholas. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 24, 2023

It's tragic that everyone who smokes crack is then forced to sell access and political favors to China for millions of dollars while being protected from facing consequences by their father's justice department



😔 https://t.co/qnuq9YVZ1G — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 24, 2023

It isn't about presidential corruption, guys! It's about {checks notes} ADDICTION! yeah... That's it.



Thank GOD for Kristof and the NY Times. They're the biggest reasons why WMAL, @townhallcom and @WatchSalemNews' audience continues to grow! https://t.co/THcVN4SlWs — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) June 24, 2023

“Let’s focus on how Joe Biden’s love helped Hunter’s drug addiction instead of the increasingly alarming political corruption of the Biden family” is an impressive take - could not have anticipated that narrative shift and obfuscation. https://t.co/54TGBX2iXy — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 24, 2023

The real meaning of Jack the Ripper, as I see it, isn't about prostitutes being murdered, but is about how a parent loved his son for being a failed practitioner of surgery. https://t.co/XfLASAmIXj — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 24, 2023

I see they’ve received their new talking points. They’re going to make him out to be a victim. It’s laughable. https://t.co/xl1A20kFit — Keri (@kbatt7121116) June 24, 2023

Maybe yhe real meaning of the Hunter Biden saga was the friends we made along the way. https://t.co/9UTAdoCVVd — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 24, 2023

