NY Times columnist explains why the 'Hunter Biden saga' should be an inspiration to us all

Doug P.  |  11:55 AM on June 24, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Yesterday, New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel tweeted about what a Republican investigation shows happened just a few days after Hunter Biden's alleged warning to a Chinese official:

Wow, what a coincidence! 

Meanwhile, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof has what you might say is a different takeaway from allegations of Biden corruption, charges against Hunter Biden, and bombshell claims from IRS whistleblowers: That it all should serve as an inspiration for everybody:

There are damning allegations of corruption, but much of the takeaway should be about addiction:

Anyway, back to the corruption allegations, for which there's "no clear evidence" to support (though it's hard to see that which you're not looking for):

Well, that's certainly one way to look at it...

"Come on" and then some.

If Biden had an "R" after his name, yes, it would without a doubt be about corruption.

"*Unconditional love" -- *Exceptions apply. 

It's definitely the kind of inspirational story that would have been fitting for one of those "ABC Afterschool Specials" from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Such a touching saga it's been.

