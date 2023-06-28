Journos on clean-up duty for Biden after 'Putin's losing the war in Iraq' remark

This morning President Biden shared the big news of the day, which is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "losing the war in Iraq."

Yep, that's what Biden said alright.

Earlier this year, when addressing concerns about his age and the ability to do the job, Biden said "watch me."

So let's watch him:

BIDEN: Vladimir Putin “is clearly losing the war in Iraq.” pic.twitter.com/8tLwwPNNwO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2023

“He is clearly losing the war in Iraq” - Joe Biden on (checks notes) wait wut (checks notes again) Putin



pic.twitter.com/X1hlLvnOKG — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 28, 2023

Yikes.

However, the Biden White House can rest a little easier in the knowledge that there are some reporters who will help keep things as clean as possible when it comes to the president's slip-ups:

Bloomberg reporter omits part of the quote where Biden said "he's clearly losing the war in Iraq." https://t.co/8iXrRDmdZc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2023

A Bloomberg reporter decided to leave out the "in Iraq" part:

“I know he is,” Biden told reporters at the White House Wednesday when asked whether Putin is weaker today. “It’s hard to tell, but he is clearly losing the war,” Biden added. “He’s losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world.” pic.twitter.com/iaRceC2dQp — Jenny Leonard (@jendeben) June 28, 2023

That's not the first time Biden's claimed Putin's losing the war in Iraq, and apparently a press pool reporter also had his back:

wasn't in the pool report last night but Biden made the same flub at a fundraiser as well. https://t.co/j2MZv2MFP0 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 28, 2023

Call us crazy, but if Trump had made the same "flub" a grand total of ZERO journos would have just left that out of their reports.

Why wasn't it in the pool report? So that's two instances of reporters cleaning up Biden's words? https://t.co/Kv7k3BpcPt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2023

Two instances and they no doubt won't be the last.

Why wasn’t it in the pool report is the bigger story. — Bill (@Tastywaves77) June 28, 2023

Why are these things being omitted from the pool reports? https://t.co/pTZ9CVgz70 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 28, 2023

Bush said STRATEGERY one time and they lost their GD minds. https://t.co/VvXewc5H3D — Scott Will (@scottryanwill) June 28, 2023

Also note that Biden mentioned "my new best friend the Prime Minister of China."

This is fine!

Curious how journalists just… (D)on’t report things sometimes… https://t.co/pL56NEx8TZ — This Here Snakeskin Jacket of House Olive Garden (@SFlipp) June 28, 2023

Examples of media bias are often found not in what they do report, but in what they decide to ignore.

***

***

