Journos on clean-up duty for Biden after 'Putin's losing the war in Iraq' remark

Doug P.  |  11:52 AM on June 28, 2023
Meme

This morning President Biden shared the big news of the day, which is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "losing the war in Iraq."

Yep, that's what Biden said alright. 

Earlier this year, when addressing concerns about his age and the ability to do the job, Biden said "watch me."

So let's watch him: 

Yikes.

However, the Biden White House can rest a little easier in the knowledge that there are some reporters who will help keep things as clean as possible when it comes to the president's slip-ups:

A Bloomberg reporter decided to leave out the "in Iraq" part:

Jimmy Kimmel tries to mock RFK Jr's 'nonsense' stat (fact-checks settle the matter)
Doug P.

That's not the first time Biden's claimed Putin's losing the war in Iraq, and apparently a press pool reporter also had his back:

Call us crazy, but if Trump had made the same "flub" a grand total of ZERO journos would have just left that out of their reports.

Two instances and they no doubt won't be the last.

Also note that Biden mentioned "my new best friend the Prime Minister of China." 

This is fine!

Examples of media bias are often found not in what they do report, but in what they decide to ignore. 

***

Biden says as a practicing Catholic he's not big on abortion, BUT...
Just getting WORSE: Whistleblower #2 claims media spinning Hunter Biden's unpaid back taxes
Jonathan Turley writes on the growing use of Hunter Biden's addiction as an excuse

Jimmy Kimmel tries to mock RFK Jr's 'nonsense' stat (fact-checks settle the matter)
Doug P.
WhatsApp, doc? We're sure Joe Biden had no knowledge of Hunter getting cozy with CCP *this* time, either
Sarah D
Biden Screams at Reporter for Asking About Hunter Biden
Twitchy Staff
Great news! Joe Biden reassures us that Vladimir Putin 'is clearly losing the war in Iraq'
Sarah D
Rosa DeLauro gets flogged for claiming her Catholic faith compels her to be pro-choice
FuzzyChimp
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 7: Questioning elections in Ukraine and America
Aaron Walker

