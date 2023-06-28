Biden Screams at Reporter for Asking About Hunter Biden
Great news! Joe Biden reassures us that Vladimir Putin 'is clearly losing the war in Iraq'

Sarah D  |  10:49 AM on June 28, 2023
Sarah D.

Russian President Vladimir Putin may still be waging war against Ukraine and still be one of America's top geopolitical foes, but at least it's not all bad news when it comes to Russia. Thanks to our own President Joe Biden, we now know that Russia's in reality not only not faring so well, but clearly losing the war ... in Iraq:

We don't know about you guys, but we're feeling very reassured right now. So reassured it hurts. 

Yeah, what a relief that Putin's clearly getting his clock cleaned in Iraq. And an even bigger relief that clearly our razor-sharp POTUS hasn't lost a step.

Dear God.

We have that exact same look on our faces right now.

Does even know where he is? Who he is?

It feels like this kind of stuff keeps happening, despite the fact that we're frequently told that it doesn't. At what point can the president's handlers just come right out and say, "Yeah, you know what? Our boss has completely lost his marbles. He's got absolutely nothing whatsoever going on upstairs and we can no longer sit by and enable this man who is so obviously senile. We're really, really sorry and we're not going to let him run again even though his power-hungry wife is trying to make us. Screw her and screw the whole damn family, we've had enough."? And at what point can the MSM just come right out and say, "Yeah, exactly what those guys said."

Why is it that they can't say what is so insanely obvious to anyone with eyes and ears and a reasonably functional brain?

We can't even. We are officially all out of evens. Our stockpile has been depleted and can never be refilled at this point. 

He's not fine. And neither are we, if he's in any position of authority or power. And that's right at this moment! Just think of how screwed we're gonna be a year from now if someone doesn't force Joe into already-way-too-delayed retirement.

Not good. And we won't doing too hot, either.

Have we mentioned that this has to stop?

***

